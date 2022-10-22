Her name is Alice. She’s in her 80s, beautiful, and radiates the Holy Spirit.
Alice hands out the church bulletin. I tell her every week, “You are the joy of my Sunday mornings.”
All Christians are called to ministry. I was chosen to share Jesus, and airports require the patience of Job. I’m thrilled that I can now speak to groups on large screens via the magic of Zoom.
But my last engagement was nearby, so I was there in person. Beforehand, a woman asked my sermon topic. I said with a grin, “The town tart of the New Testament.” She knew immediately who I meant.
Try your skill. Was that:
1. Rahab;
2. Tamar;
3. Ruth; or
4. A nameless Samaritan?
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. The story is well-known.
The first three women, all with a bit of tart, are listed in Matthew’s genealogy for Jesus. They are Old Testament figures. The answer is No. 4.
We meet the nameless town tart as Jesus travels north through Samaria. That region was avoided by many Pharisees; Jews despised Samaritans.
But Jesus has plans.
Our Lord will soon say to his disciples, “…lift up your eyes and look on the fields, that they are white for harvest.” (John 4:35)
Jesus stops at Jacob’s well in Samaria, sends His disciples into town for food, and then speaks with a woman as she comes to draw water. Here’s the passage:
“There came a woman of Samaria to draw water. Jesus said to her, ‘Give Me a drink.’ ... the Samaritan woman said to Him, ‘How is it that You, being a Jew, ask me for a drink since I am a Samaritan woman?’ ... Jesus answered and said to her, ‘If you knew the gift of God ... you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.’” (John 4:7-10)
Then Jesus, out of the blue, tells her to do something. What does He say?
1. Stay and eat with me.
2. Call your husband.
3. Go and sin no more.
4. None of the above.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
“He said to her, ‘Go, call your husband ... .’” The answer is No. 2. (John 4:16)
In this famous scene, she tells Jesus that she has no husband. He answers “...you have had five husbands, and the one whom you now have is not your husband ...” (John 4:18)
She’s amazed.
Then Jesus does something very rare. “The woman said to Him, ‘I know that Messiah is coming’ ... Jesus said to her, ‘I who speak to you am He.’” (John 4:25-26)
This is a big moment. During Jesus’ ministry, He will rarely confirm that He’s the Messiah.
The woman drops her pot, runs back to town, tells her story, and then what happens?
1. They laugh at the town tart.
2. They stone her.
3. Many listen and believe.
4. None of the above.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
The woman says she thinks she has met the Christ. “From that city many of the Samaritans believed in Him because of the word of the woman ...” (John 4:28-42)
The answer is No. 3.
But how is that possible? Wouldn’t they have snickered and said, “Did you hear what the town tart had to say? Her big tale of meeting the Messiah?”
They didn’t; they believed her.
Look at Genesis. Judah gave his son to Tamar and the son died. Judah was then required to give Tamar his second son, who also died. Judah then promised Tamar the third son. (Genesis 38:1-11)
Perhaps the two women are similarly situated, and the Samaritan has been much maligned.
Whatever you believe, Jesus chose her to preach the Good News. There’s no other way to look at it.
And the woman was effective; she did half the work for Him. Many not only listened, but they also believed that Jesus was the Christ solely on her word. Without ever seeing Him.
There’s always more to a message than I can give you here. This sermon focused on the living water. It was recorded, if you’d like to hear it. Just contact me or join my 1-Minute Bible Study online.
God chose me, and He has chosen you. He chose Alice and the Samaritan woman.
Whatever makes you special, consider that carefully. It may be your gift for Jesus.
Everyone has a ministry. Pray and follow your call.