It’s called “The Valley of Dry Bones.”
Sound like a Stephen King novel? The story is about a mass grave.
I saw plastic skeletons in school, but I’ve never seen an actual human skull or the bones that go with it. I can only imagine how awful it would be to come across thousands of skeletons — a life-changing experience.
“The Valley of Dry Bones” wasn’t written by Stephen King. It’s a story in scripture. God sends a man to a mass grave.
It gets worse.
He doesn’t view it from afar or even get to stand at the edge. The man must walk through countless human remains — dry bones and skulls. Here’s how he describes what he saw.
“(God) caused me to pass among (the bones) round about, and behold, there were very many on the surface of the valley.”
Can you name the man in this famous scene?
1. Ezekiel
2. Jeremiah
3. Paul
4. Peter
I’ll give you a huge hint. The event happened in the sixth century B.C.
Here’s another hint. God called the prophet “son of man,” a term of endearment. If you’re in my daily, 1-minute Bible study, you’ll know immediately.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
The prophet writes, “…(God) brought me out by the Spirit of the Lord and set me down in the middle of the valley; and it was full of bones.” (Ezekiel 37:1)
The answer is No. 1, Ezekiel. God calls him “son of man” over 90 times; Ezekiel is special.
God then says, “Son of man, can these bones live?” (Ezekiel 37:3)
How does the prophet answer?
1. “Yes, You can do anything.”
2. “No, You meant for them to die.”
3. “O, Lord God, You know.”
4. None of the above.
Review your choices and lock in your answer. I’ve already given you a hint — this is verse three. Ezekiel has just been placed by the Spirit in this valley of human skeletons.
The prophet has no idea how to answer; he’s in shock. Ezekiel says, “O, Lord God, You know.” The correct choice is No. 3.
But Ezekiel is there for a reason. Immediately, God tells the prophet what he should do with the bones. Does he:
1. Prophesy to them;
2. Gather up a skeleton;
3. Find men to bury them; or
4. Warn a neighboring village?
Here’s your hint: It’s the choice you’d least suspect. Take a look and lock in your answer.
Great job! God says, “Prophesy over these bones…” The correct answer is No. 1.
What could Ezekiel possibly say to skeletons? His prophecy is that they are going to come to life. Here’s where the scene gets dramatic — suddenly, there’s a rattling.
“…as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold, a rattling; and the bones came together, bone to its bone.” (Ezekiel 37:7)
Ezekiel watches as the bones are given flesh and become a valley of bodies. But they lack one thing, and Ezekiel prophesies again, calling for breath to enter the men. “…and they came to life and stood on their feet, an exceedingly great army.” (Ezekiel 37:9-10)
Was this the scene of a great military battle? Or is Ezekiel in a vision?
The Lord answers.
“Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel; behold, they say, ‘Our bones are dried up and our hope has perished. We are completely cut off.’” (Ezekiel 37:11)
This vision of the dry bones occurred after Jerusalem had been crushed by the Babylonians. Those who survived were taken away as slaves in chains.
It shouldn’t have happened. If God’s people had trusted Him and clung to His words, the outcome would have been very different.
Ezekiel’s vision is God’s way of telling the broken-hearted Hebrews that all is not lost. They won’t be slaves forever. Despite their faithlessness, God will bring them back home.
“Behold, I will open your graves and cause you to come up…I will put My Spirit within you, and you will come to life…and I will bring you into the land of Israel.” (Ezekiel 37:12-14)
God says, “And then you will know that I am the Lord.”
That’s why it happened — the theme of Ezekiel. Forget the Lord and He’ll show you who’s boss.
I say one prayer every day, all through my day: “God, hold me close.”
In fact, everything I believe is in these four words: Stay close to God. Open your Bible every morning with praise and prayer. Behold the mind of the Lord.
And He will direct your steps.