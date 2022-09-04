He was old. Very, very old. A man with a dream.
He had worked faithfully for over 40 years under some of the worst conditions. The man wanted only one, small thing in return.
God said, “No.” Why?
Moses had made a mistake. Apparently, it was a terrible error, occurring at the rock at Meribah. I don’t think it’s clear what happened there, but God was angry. He told Moses that his dream was lost. (Numbers 20:1-13 NASB)
And yet, years later, Jesus would say, “All things are possible to him who believes.” (Mark 9:23 NASB)
That’s one of my favorite verses — which worried one of my family members. “You have to be realistic,” she’d say to me.
I remembered her words several years ago. There’s something I’ve wanted badly, and I suddenly had this painful realization: “It’s too late. It’s not going to happen.”
Both happy and sad events move me. Tears can quickly glaze my eyes when I run into a friend from long ago or hear a sad story. Yet the moment I realized my dream was gone, there were no tears. I couldn’t reach my pain. It was too deep.
I went to my Bible. I let it fall open to wherever God would lead. It turned out to be a familiar passage about a very, very old man. One who had worked faithfully for God for over 40 years. A man who had made a terrible mistake.
Obviously, this wasn’t a coincidence. God had something to say to me.
Moses’ dream was to step foot on the Promised Land. The Hebrews had left slavery in Egypt, wandered for 40 years, and were now at the Jordan River — the Promised Land was on the other side.
Moses writes that he pleaded with God. “Please let me go over and see the good land that is beyond the Jordan.’” (Deuteronomy 3:23-24 ESV)
One translation says he begged God. It’s heartbreaking.
But, as I said, the prophet had gravely disappointed the Lord, and God had told Moses that he would never enter the Promised Land.
However, Moses wasn’t willing to give up. He knew a lot about God. Remember how the Lord decided to kill the Hebrews after the golden-calf incident. Moses begged for their lives and God relented. (Exodus 32:10-14)
That’s not the only time Moses interceded with God for wrongdoers. It happened again and again. If you look at those moments, they’re really sort of amazing. The Lord would yield each time.
So Moses begged the Lord. Yet, despite Moses pleading to cross over the Jordan, God refuses. God says, “Enough! Speak to me no more of this matter.” (Deuteronomy 3:26 NASB)
I’ve failed God so often. It’s easy for me to think that I don’t deserve my dream, lost to bad mistakes. Perhaps you feel the same way.
But wait.
The respected World English Bible translates God’s answer a tiny bit differently: “Let this satisfy you. I do not want to hear about this again. Go up to the top of Pisgah ... .”
And there’s more.
Remember, God showed me this in my sadness, and it suddenly looked like God had a work-around!
Deuteronomy 34 is the last chapter of the vastly important first five books of the Bible. It contains a simple description of the Promised Land.
If you didn’t know the painful wound between God and Moses, you’d race right past it. But, no. Slow down and see what happened. Scripture says, “And the LORD showed him all the land.” (Deuteronomy 34:1 NASB)
This is so beautiful!
It’s God’s last gift to his beloved prophet. The Lord showed him the Promised Land. Moses saw the lush Jordan Valley, the hill country behind it, and all the way to the Mediterranean.
His eyes reached north to the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus would walk on water some 1,500 years later. His gaze scanned south to the Negeb desert, home to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, who’d lived some 500 years earlier.
Directly before Moses on the plain stood Jericho, City of Palm Trees. It would fall to the sound of trumpets.
This is Moses’ last mountaintop experience — he’s about to die. Stepping across the Jordan, Moses would have only seen a few miles, not the entire treasure of the Promised Land.
The Lord restored my hope that day. If God could find a way to grant Moses’ longing, it’s not too late to grant mine. Or yours.
Don’t give up on your dream.
Jesus said, “All things are possible to him who believes.”