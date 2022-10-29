They came from far and wide — a sea of men. None was rich, but each was dressed immaculately in a dark suit with polished shoes.
The president of their organization, a man devoted to God and deeply respected, had implored them not to miss this meeting. Each vote was needed.
The group, called an association of churches, consisted of perhaps 25 to 30 American Baptist churches. They were all southern, sitting beneath the Mason-Dixon line.
That Sunday afternoon, the pastors, deacons, and laymen representing those churches solemnly entered a big, beautiful church sanctuary. They had been called forth to face a crisis there; one that must be dealt with swiftly and firmly.
What crisis?
Me.
I had just graduated from seminary. The next step was to seek ordination from the association of churches to which my church belonged. Except Baptists in the south opposed ordaining women. It had happened here and there in individual churches, but approval by an association would have been rare, if at all.
Presbyterians and United Methodists may need a refresher on this topic. Here are a few verses:
1. “But I do not allow a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet.” (1 Timothy 2:12)
2. “...women are to keep silent in the churches; for they are not permitted to speak ... . If they desire to learn anything, let them ask their own husbands at home; for it is improper for a woman to speak in church.” (1 Corinthians 14:34-35)
Doesn’t sound good for women, does it?
That afternoon, the chair of the Board of Trustees at my church stopped me before I went into our sanctuary to address the association.
“We’ll ordain you anyway,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the women of this church, we wouldn’t have a church.”
Errr ... ordaining like that is a bit tricky among Baptists. A church risks being thrown out of the association.
One woman arrived that afternoon. She had been ordained in the Pacific Northwest. “I had to be here,” she said. “I knew what they would do to you.”
I stepped into the sanctuary and spoke for perhaps 20 minutes, directing them to two passages: “Slaves, be obedient to those who are your masters...” (Ephesians 6:5, Colossians 3:2)
The Bible had been used to uphold slavery for 18 centuries. What could have been more abhorrent to Christ?
The men deliberated in secret, and the president of the association reportedly stood and spoke. “I asked you to come and vote against her.”
Had he changed his mind?
“I remain opposed to women in the ministry,” he said. “But I am for this woman.”
What kind of courage did that take? To disavow his opposition to me? This man of God had lifted his head as I spoke. He had heard from the Holy Spirit.
Each pastor, deacon, and layman cast his ballot in secret. When the votes were counted, I was approved for ordination by one vote.
Decades have passed since that day. Women remain unwanted as ministers, openly discriminated against, told they’re inferior to men.
I believe in the Bible. I believe every single word is there for a reason.
It’s just that few read it. They prefer what I call the McDonald’s Drive-Thru School of Theology. “Give me a verse and I’m good to go.”
Paul recanted what he wrote about slaves and women: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)
Galatians is one of Paul’s most well-developed theological writings. He’s old: “See with what large letters I have written to you with my own hand!” (Galatians 6:11)
He’s determined to protect his legacy — he talks about getting into Peter’s face. (Galatians 2:11-13) I’m not kidding; the apostles fought.
Since my challenge each week is to get this column to fit, reducing 3,000 words to 750, I’m making the unabridged version available in my online 1-Minute Bible Study.
There’s Deborah (Judges 4) and Huldah (2 Chronicles 34:14-33), two women who had authority over the nation of Israel. But the examples go on and on.
Show me where Jesus treated a woman as inferior. In fact, who first looked into the eyes of our risen Lord? Who heard him speak first? It was the greatest honor any person ever received.
Don’t you wish it had been you?
To those who think women are inferior in the eyes of God: Don’t you wish it had been you that morning?