Can you imagine getting lost in some desolate area of the world? Not just you, but your whole family? Aunts, uncles, and cousins. Grandma and Grandpa. All of you wandering around for a week with nothing in sight?
And then a week turns into two.
And then two weeks turns into a month. And then a whole year passes. Just roaming about. How many of us would go nuts?
The Israelites did it for 40 years.
The 20-year-old turned 30, and then 40, and then 60 — never knowing anything but day-to-day life in the wilderness. No plans. No dreams.
It was a harsh sentence.
Why did God do it? First, let me ask you this: After leaving Egypt, how many times did the Hebrews go to the Promised Land?
1. Once
2. Twice
3. Three times
4. Four times
Consider your choices and I’ll give you a hint — it’s not the obvious answer. Now lock in your choice.
By way of the Red Sea, the Israelites should have reached the Promised Land in less than two months. It took a month and a half for them to get to Mt. Sinai, and it was 11 days from there to Canaan. Scripture says, “It is eleven days’ journey from Horeb by way of Mount Seir to Kadesh-barnea (by Canaan).” (Deuteronomy 1:2)
But the Hebrews didn’t make it in two months. There was the idolatry with the golden calf early on. God had to deal with that and other matters.
Even so, Scripture tells us the Israelites reached the plain of Paran and prepared to invade the Promised Land in what looks like the second year. (Numbers 9-12)
If you selected No. 2, excellent. The Hebrews traveled twice to the Promised Land: In year two and 40 years later.
On this first trip, something went wrong. What started the trouble?
1. The giants
2. The red moon
3. The angel’s words
4. The death of Moses
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. There’s a lot to this story, which I cover in my 1-Minute Bible study online, if you want to join us.
When the Israelites neared the Promised Land the first time, they had no idea what they were up against. God told Moses to send the leader from each of the tribes to spy out the land.
Forty days later, the 12 returned. Ten of the men believed the conquest was hopeless. They said, “...the people who we saw ... are people of great stature [giants] ... and we were like grasshoppers ...” (Numbers 13:32–33)
The answer is No. 1, the giants.
The Israelites were terrified and wept all night long. Then they decided to elect a new leader and return to Egypt. When two of the spies, Joshua and Caleb, tried to bolster the faith of the Israelites, the people wanted to stone them.
Wrong move.
God decided to strike the Israelites with a plague and start over. The ten spies did die by a plague, but Moses convinced God to relent with the others. Instead of disease, God told the Israelites they would be shepherds in the wilderness for 40 years. That number was determined by the days the leaders spied out the land. (Numbers 14:34-35)
How many have done the same — let giants stand in the way? A woman told me, “All I needed to do was make one phone call and I couldn’t do it. I was terrified.”
She couldn’t sleep. This was a very important matter. She knew God was guiding her, but she couldn’t make herself take that one step.
I repeated to her what Caleb told the Israelites. Words that would have changed their lives if they had listened. “If the Lord is pleased with us, then He will bring us into this land and give it to us ... do not fear...” (Numbers 14:8-9)
I said, “Jesus will go with you.”
She made the call and later said, “I had to keep telling myself that Jesus was with me. I was in so much pain — I felt like I had climbed on the cross with Him.”
We will all have moments of great fear. Times we need courage. You must ask yourself whether you are the two or the ten who returned that day from the Promised Land. Whether you believe the Lord is with you or whether you think you are on your own.
Summon your courage, grab God, and face what you fear.