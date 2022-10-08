He set a trap.
God then lured the mighty army into it. Before you think this wasn’t nice, the Lord really had no choice. God had shown His fist to Pharaoh repeatedly, and the man would not back down.
God did what He had to do.
The last plague was the death of every first-born in Egypt. That’s when Pharaoh finally allowed the Hebrews to go. The shortest path to the Promised Land would have been along the coast, but it went through Philistine territory. God knew war at the outset would discourage the Hebrews.
Instead, He led them to the edge of the wilderness. This is the first time we see God in the cloud in Scripture. “And the LORD was going before them in a pillar of cloud by day to lead them on the way ... .” (Exodus 13:21)
Then the Lord said something interesting to Moses. “Tell the sons of Israel to turn back and camp ... by the sea.” (Exodus 14:2)
Why? Military strategy.
God explained this to Moses: “For Pharaoh will say of the sons of Israel, ‘They are wandering aimlessly in the land; the wilderness has shut them in.’” (Exodus 14:3)
It worked. Pharaoh saw victory and set out. Remember, the Egyptians had been afraid of the number of Hebrews in their nation, and the army could have easily reduced their size.
“Then the Egyptians chased after them with all the horses and chariots of Pharaoh ... and they overtook them camping by the sea ...” (Exodus 14:9)
When the Israelites saw the mighty Egyptian army coming, they were terrified. Do you remember what they did?
1. Bowed their heads and prayed.
2. Ran toward the Red Sea.
3. Turned on Moses, blaming him.
4. None of the above.
Look over your choices and lock in your answer. This is a well-known story.
The Israelites were no match for the Egyptian army. Instead of turning to God, they turned on Moses. The answer is No. 3.
The Hebrews said, “Is this not the word that we spoke to you in Egypt, saying, ‘Leave us alone so that we may serve the Egyptians’? For it would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the wilderness!’” (Exodus 14:12)
Moses responds with one of the greatest promises in the Bible: “The Lord will fight for you.” (Exodus 14:14)
The pillar of cloud then moved behind the Israelites and kept the Egyptian army from approaching them.
“... and the pillar of cloud moved from before them and stood behind them. So it came between the camp of Egypt and the camp of Israel ... . Therefore, the one did not approach the other ... .”(Exodus 14:19-20)
Not your typical cloud. The Egyptian army couldn’t just charge through it.
The next morning, everything changed. “Moses reached out with his hand over the sea; and the Lord swept the sea back ... . So the sons of Israel went through the midst of the sea on the dry land, and the waters were like a wall to them on their right and on their left.” (14:21-22)
That’s a powerful passage of Scripture!
The Egyptians followed and we see the cloud again: “… at the morning watch, the Lord looked down on the army of the Egyptians through the pillar of fire and cloud … He caused their chariot wheels to swerve ... so the Egyptians each said, “Let me flee ... for the Lord is fighting for them ... .” (Exodus 14:24-25)
Then God told Moses to reach his hand over the sea and the waters returned, covering the army, leaving dead Egyptians on the shore. (Exodus 14:26-31)
You and I may never flee from an army, but we will face fights.
I like to say that life shapes everyone differently. Some have lived through terrible circumstances and are working at 50% of their best ability, some at 30%. Yet others may have learned from life’s lessons and are at 90%.
Recognizing that journeys are different may help you give an adversary room to grow and yield one of God’s greatest blessings: Peace. “If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all people.” (Romans 12:18)
But Pharaoh did not believe in God, and you will deal with such people. Even Christians fight against Him. If you find yourself pursued, stand confident, living a life of holiness and repentance.
And know this: The Lord will fight for you.