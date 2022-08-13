Things were good for the man in the beginning, but that’s not how his life came to an end. This is a powerful message.
The man lived in Tyre. In fact, he was the ruler of Tyre.
Can’t remember exactly where Tyre was or what happened there? Believe me, you’re not alone. Tyre appears heavily in the books of prophecy in the Old Testament, and few Christians read those books.
But Tyre should not be missed.
God gave the prophet Ezekiel a whole chapter of prophecies about Tyre. That’s a lot.
But, wait.
God gave Ezekiel a second whole chapter of prophecies about Tyre. Two complete chapters. That’s a whole lot.
But, wait.
God gave Ezekiel a third chapter, almost entirely devoted to prophecies about the king of Tyre.
See what I mean? Tyre was important.
Moreover, Ezekiel wasn’t the only prophet chosen to tell the future concerning Tyre. Oh, yes, there were others, including Daniel, Jeremiah, and Joel — all given prophecies about Tyre.
You can’t help but ask what made Tyre so special. Was it:
1. A beautiful island just offshore in the Mediterranean;
2. A strategic location for maritime trade;
3. An incredibly wealthy city;
4. A sinful place that angered God; or
5. All of the above?
Look over your answers and lock in your choice. Remember, God had a lot to say about Tyre’s future.
The obvious answer is No. 4. God was angry. But the correct answer is No. 5, all of the above.
Tyre presently sits in South Lebanon, 12 miles north of Lebanon’s border with Israel. It’s now a peninsula.
At the time of Ezekiel’s prophecies, it was an island in “the heart of the seas” and was able to take advantage of its strategic location. Trade brought incredible wealth and beauty to the city. It’s probably fair to call Tyre the jewel of the Middle East.
And that created a number of problems. One was that the king of Tyre took credit for all of God’s blessings. The king said, “I am a god.” (Ezekiel 28:2)
The Lord’s response to the king of Tyre is worth reading. Here are God’s words:
“Because your heart is proud, and you have said, ‘I am a god, I sit in the seat of the gods, in the heart of the seas,’ yet you are but a man, and no god… by your great wisdom in your trade you have increased your wealth, and your heart has become proud in your wealth — therefore… I will bring foreigners upon you, the most ruthless of the nations…” (Ezekiel 28:2-9)
Ezekiel’s prophecy came true — Babylon’s King Nebuchadnezzar II sieged Tyre for 13 years, from roughly 586 to 573 B.C. By comparison, Jerusalem fell after a seige of roughly one year, from 587 to 586 B.C.
In Ezekiel’s prophecy, God said that the king of Tyre would die. God ominously asked him:
“Will you still say, ‘I am a god’…” (Ezekiel 28:10)
His pride brought his ruin.
“I am a god.” Can you imagine anyone saying that today?
And yet it happens every day. Many wealthy men have recently found themselves in trouble for sexual misconduct. From Bill Gates to Bill Cosby to Harvey Weinstein to R. Kelly, the list goes on and on. Their thinking: “I am a god — I can do whatever I want.”
That’s the great danger with pride. It leads to terrible decisions. “I am a god, therefore I am right.”
Solomon famously wrote, “Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.” (Proverbs 16:18)
Growing up, no one was more prone to pride than I was — I succeeded at many things. A family member regularly told me, “Don’t break your arm patting yourself on the back.”
Very late, I realized I was wrong. That pride was wrong. I began to put my head down — to bow before God.
To this day, I still make decisions based on pride. We live in a culture where pride is praised. Humility is a hard lesson to learn.
The internet has created an insatiable desire to spread one’s plume like a peacock. People spend more time documenting their lives for the internet than living them — “Look at me!”
And this desire can cut deeply. It’s tragic to see one “influencer” after another giving up on life because they can’t be a success.
The shout should not be, “World, look at me!” Instead, it should be “God, lead me, use me!”
Is your head raised high in pride or lowered in humility?