Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

They’re a family of cops — the Reagans.

Set in the greater New York City area, “Blue Bloods” on CBS follows the four-generation fictional Reagan family. Henry, the oldest patriarch, is a former NYC police commissioner. His son, Francis “Frank” Reagan, is the current commissioner.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews is the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com.

Recommended for you