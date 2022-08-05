They’re a family of cops — the Reagans.
Set in the greater New York City area, “Blue Bloods” on CBS follows the four-generation fictional Reagan family. Henry, the oldest patriarch, is a former NYC police commissioner. His son, Francis “Frank” Reagan, is the current commissioner.
Frank’s three boys also joined the NYC police force: Danny, a detective; Jamie a patrolman, as the series opens; Joe, killed in the line of duty. Frank’s daughter is an assistant district attorney, prosecuting the bad guys. Rounding out the family, you meet Frank’s three grandkids and his daughter-in-law.
I don’t like violence; don’t find it entertaining. Consequently, I avoided this show for thirteen seasons. But Tom Selleck finally drew me in.
There’s a certain honor about Selleck. Reportedly, he’s also a devout Christian — God and family are his all.
So, I started watching “Blue Bloods” this summer. I’m working my way through old library DVDs, and I’ve nearly stopped more than once. It’s violent. Unnecessarily so.
But one thing keeps me coming back — God has a place with this family.
My favorite scene from each show is Sunday dinner. The Irish Catholic Reagans go to Mass and then sit down for a meal. Before eating, someone says grace — words rarely spoken in prime time.
Here’s the most recent one I’ve heard: “Bless us, oh Lord, for these Thy gifts, which we are about to receive from Thy bounty through Christ our Lord.”
So beautiful!
It was heard by millions of Americans. There are, so far, thirteen seasons of Sunday dinners, each with Sunday grace. The show is a great inspiration to follow the 4th Commandment. Fiction can be a powerful witness for God.
Why is “Blue Bloods” a hit?
Perhaps because Christians want this for their families. Many will remember a time not that long ago when families spent Sundays together. When churches were full. When businesses closed; Chick-fil-A still does.
Gradually, that era eroded away. Sunday for holiness no longer feels mandatory. It’s sweet and quaint, but most wouldn’t say that working on Sunday is a sin.
It’s a lot like the belief that God loves us and will take care of us no matter what. Endearingly nice. Here’s the problem — that’s not exactly what the Bible says.
God commands us to believe in Christ and to seek holiness if we want His blessings. He commands us to keep the Sabbath.
“Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor, and do all of your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work ... For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day. Therefore, the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy.” (Exodus 20:8-11 ESV)
I wrote “Ezekiel’s Chilling Prophecy” recently. Google that title along with my name and you can read it.
Ezekiel is an obscure prophet and yet God calls him “son of man” over 90 times in the Old Testament. Just Ezekiel. The man was special to God.
A few weeks ago, I started a daily Bible study on Ezekiel. It’s on Facebook. Search for “R.A. Mathews Readers Group” to join us. Just one ‘t’ in Mathews.
I wasn’t drawn to the book of Ezekiel just because the prophet is special to God or because the book is incredibly interesting. More importantly, it’s God speaking to a nation that disdains Him. A country like America.
Ezekiel was chosen to prophesy the destruction of Southern Israel. Northern Israel had already fallen. Jerusalem, in Southern Israel, was brutally conquered in roughly 586 B.C., about 11 years into Ezekiel’s prophecies.
The book tells us that God’s people had become so offensive to Him, that God had no choice. He was determined to show them who was boss.
I told you about “Blue Bloods” and the Reagan family honoring the Sabbath for a reason. In Ezekiel, one of the things that most upsets God is that His people are desecrating the Sabbaths.
“You have despised My holy things and profaned My Sabbaths ... my Sabbaths they greatly profaned.” (Ezekiel 22:8, 20:13 ESV)
Admiring the Reagan family for going to church, their Sunday dinners and the saying of grace is a good thing. But deciding to actually bring your family back to Sunday as a day of rest and holiness is what matters.
Pray and open your heart. Listen and you’ll feel the importance of this to God.
Just do it — remember the Sabbath, to keep it holy.