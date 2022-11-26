It’s a sweet memory — words my mom used to say to me.
I was close to both of my parents. In fact, a friend described us in one sentence: She’s “it” for them and they’re “it” for her.
True.
After graduating from high school, I spent a decade in seminary and universities, far from my parents. Nevertheless, I talked to them almost every day. In fact, my mom used to say, “We’re just a phone call away.”
No matter what crisis, my parents were there.
After they died, I would look at the silent light on my answering machine when I came home at night. Without thinking, I’d say, “I wonder why they haven’t called.”
Christmas is meant for joy. It’s the time we celebrate one of the most wonderful moments of our faith — the birth of our Lord. Even so, it can be emotional.
My mom passed the week of Christmas. I’ll think of her and my father during the holidays. Many of you will do the same, grieving for loved ones who are with the Lord.
But that’s not all.
Some will think themselves a failure as the year closes. Perhaps even looking back over a lifetime, wondering what was accomplished.
Others will face the daunting gift-giving challenge, with the tightest budget ever. There are relatives to deal with and dinners to prepare. Gifts to be wrapped and cards to be sent.
It can be a lot. In a word: overwhelming.
God tells us about overwhelmed people: Jonah, Elijah, David, Moses. But Moses was different.
“Faithful in all My household,” God says. Moses stood in the presence of God, beholding the Lord’s frame. This is a fabulous passage:
“I, the LORD, will make Myself known to (a prophet) in a vision. I will speak with him in a dream. It is not this way for My servant Moses; He is faithful in all My household; With him I speak mouth to mouth, that is, openly, not using mysterious language. And he beholds the form of the LORD.” (Numbers 12:6-8)
Moses was special.
And yet even Moses had his moments. In fact, there’s a place in Scripture where he tells God that if things can’t get better, to please “kill me now.”
What happened?
Moses faced the constant complaining of God’s people. The wilderness journey was rough. They’d eaten manna for over a year and they were sick of it. They wanted meat.
An exhausted Moses turned to God, “I am not able to carry all this people by myself, because it is too burdensome for me. So if You are going to deal with me this way, please kill me now…” (Numbers 11:13-15 NASB)
What did God tell Moses?
1. Toughen up!
2. Gather 70 men!
3. It’s time for you to die!
4. None of the above.
Consider your choices carefully and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
“The LORD therefore said to Moses, ‘Gather for Me seventy men from the elders of Israel … bring them to the tent of meeting…’” (Numbers 11:16)
God’s solution was to send reinforcements to help Moses. The answer is No. 2.
What happened next?
1. God descended in a cloud.
2. God spoke to Moses.
3. God put His Spirit on the 70.
4. The 70 prophesied.
5. All of the above.
Those in my 1-Minute Bible Study know the answers to these questions. Join us online. Those minutes add up.
Now, consider your five choices carefully. I’ll give you a hint: It’s an extraordinary moment in the Old Testament. Lock in your answer.
Here’s the passage: “Then the LORD came down in the cloud and spoke to (Moses); and He took away some of the Spirit who was upon (Moses) and placed Him upon the seventy elders. And when the Spirit rested upon them, they prophesied.” (Numbers 11:25)
Whoa!
Did you see that? The cloud descending, God’s words, the anointing of the Spirit, the prophesying. You rarely see any of those things in Scripture, much less all four at once. The answer is No. 5.
I cherish this chapter of the Bible and so should you. Just as my loving parents stood ready to help me, God is there for you.
If you get overwhelmed, whether at Christmas or any day of the year, reach out to Him. Tell God that you need help.
Let Him care for you as He cared for Moses. Believe in Jesus and confess your sins. Turn to Him in your time of need.
He’s just one call away.