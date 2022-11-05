Many will remember an endearing broadcaster known as Paul Harvey. The radio personality told obscure information in his famous broadcasts that ended with, “And now you know (dramatic pause) the rest of the story.”
Here’s one such passage in Scripture.
Buried in my 1,100-page Bible are a few verses about Paul getting into Peter’s face. When I say “buried,” it’s because my Acts of the Apostles is 33 pages and 28 chapters long. That’s where you’d expect the event to occur.
But, no. If Paul hadn’t mentioned the fight in his letter to the Galatians, we would have never known. It’s just a few verses long. Here’s the first one.
“But when Cephas (he’s referring to Peter) came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face, because he stood condemned.” (Galatians 2:11)
Paul does not mince words; “condemned” is harsh. But Paul is beyond angry and calls it like he sees it.
What could Peter, who walked with Jesus, have possibly done that would have brought Paul’s wrath upon him? Not just privately, but so furiously that Paul writes about it.
Had Peter:
1. Stopped eating with certain people;
2. Led Christians away from the faith;
3. Bowed to a group of heretics;
4. All of the above; or
5. None of the above?
Consider your choices and I will give you a hint: This fight was over an ongoing struggle among the apostles. It was so controversial that Luke does not include it when he writes Acts. Now look again and lock in your answer.
The passage begins, “But when Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face, because he stood condemned.
“For prior to the coming of certain men from James, Peter used to eat with the Gentiles; But when they came, he began to withdraw and hold himself aloof, fearing the party of the circumcision. The rest of the Jews joined him in hypocrisy with the result that even Barnabas was carried away by their hypocrisy.” (Galatians 2:11-13)
Did you see that? Even Barnabas turned back to the Law because Peter had bowed to the circumcision party, separating himself from the Gentile Christians. The answer is No. 4.
There are several reasons this story is important. I’ll just do one today. Since it was unlawful for Jews to associate with Gentiles, how did Gentiles ever become acceptable to the apostles?
1. Peter saw a vision.
2. Paul saw a vision.
3. All the apostles saw a vision.
4. Paul and Barnabas saw a vision.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. I’ll give you a hint — it’s the answer you’d least suspect.
If you chose No. 1, excellent! Peter was praying on a rooftop when he saw a vision of a sheet coming down from the sky carrying all sorts of unclean animals. God tells Peter to eat, but Peter objects. Then God says, “What God has cleansed, no longer consider unholy.”
At that moment, men appear at the gate outside, and the Spirit tells Peter to go with them. Peter arrives at the home of Cornelius, a centurion, and speaks to the gathering saying, “You yourselves know how unlawful it is for a man who is a Jew to associate with a foreigner ... .” (Acts 10:28)
Then Peter tells them they are acceptable to God, and the Holy Spirit descends on the gathering. This passage is nearly two chapters long. We’re covering it in my 1-Minute Bible Study online, if you want to join us.
When Peter returns to Jerusalem, he’s sharply criticized by the circumcision party for eating with Gentiles. But that faction in the church is silenced after Peter recounts everything that happened. (Acts 10:1-11:18)
Tell me this: How did Peter forget? There was the vision, God’s words to him, and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. How did he forget all that?
How did the Israelites forget the Red Sea parting? Six weeks into the wilderness they wanted to go back and be slaves in Egypt. (Exodus 16:1-3)
When God moves in your life, write it down. How did Peter forget? How did the Israelites forget? They did. And you will, too. Write your miracles in a book and read one every day.
Paul knows Peter turned his back on God. But Paul’s anger is much bigger than the forgotten vision.
Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the rest of the story.” In this instance, there’s more: Now you know part of the rest of the story.
And understand this: Paul’s fight with Peter is BIG. It holds the key to understanding the mind of God.