They had a meltdown.
Powerful men don’t usually come apart at the seams, but these men did. And it began with whispers, which can shake people.
I remember having dinner with a relative I knew well and two distant ones. When we stood, putting on our coats, I leaned over and whispered a thank you to my close relative. It was about another matter.
Then I turned, and my two distant relatives were staring at me. Both very upset. It was an innocent comment, but some are not. The whispers swirling around this powerful clique had been overheard. And the men were angry.
Who were they? Jewish leaders — chief priests and Pharisees. Most wanted Jesus dead.
How were they powerful? The high priest was a political appointment from Rome and apparently could arrest, try, and imprison Jews far and wide (Acts 9:1-2).
Since the high priest was also in charge of the temple, Jews had another reason to be very careful. No one wanted to be banned from worship.
The meltdown happened during autumn in Jerusalem, the Feast of Booths. Jews had been celebrating it for some 1,300 to 1,500 years, dating back to Moses leading the Israelites through the wilderness. The city would have been packed.
So magnify the impact of one whisper by thousands. The temple area was filled with Jews listening as Jesus was speaking to them. “The Pharisees heard the crowd whispering ...” (John 7:32).
What were the Jewish people quietly saying? That Jesus was the Christ.
“But many of the crowd believed in Him; and they were saying, ‘When the Christ comes, He will not perform more signs than those which this man has done, will He?’” (John 7:31).
Those countless whispers were just the beginning. The leaders wanted Jesus arrested. “…and the chief priests and the Pharisees sent officers to arrest Him” (John 7:32).
What happened when the officers returned to the Jewish leaders? Did they:
1. Arrive empty handed;
2. Say they liked Jesus’ words;
3. Talk back to the leaders;
4. All of the above; or
5. None of the above?
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
If you chose No. 4, excellent! Not only did the officers return without Jesus, but they also seemed enamored with Him. “The officers answered, “Never has a man spoken in this way!” (John 7:46).
Immediately, the Jewish leaders criticized the officers, adding that no ruler or Pharisee had ever believed in Jesus, and that the crowd was accursed for not knowing Scripture.
What happened next was unexpected.
1. Nicodemus spoke.
2. The moon turned orange.
3. The officers danced.
4. The crowd demanded cake.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Go with your gut.
The answer is No. 1. Nicodemus said, “Our Law does not judge the person unless it first hears from him and knows what he is doing, does it?” (John 7:51).
No, that didn’t go well.
The men then insulted Nicodemus, asking if he was also from Galilee. Those in Jerusalem thought of themselves as cultured compared to their country cousins in Galilee.
The Jewish leaders were so frustrated by now that they did the unthinkable. They twisted their faith. “Examine the Scriptures and see that no prophet arises out of Galilee” (John 7:52).
In fact, Isaiah had said, “In earlier times, He treated the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali with contempt, but later on He will make it glorious, by the way of the sea, on the other side of the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles. The people who walk in darkness will see a great light … For a Child will be born to us, a Son will be given ...” (Isaiah 9:1-6).
Whoa!
Scripture said the Christ would indeed live in Galilee: “the land of Zebulun and Naphtali.” I explain that rich phrase in my one-minute Bible study online. You won’t want to miss it!
The meltdown was now complete. Scripture says they got up and went home.
Six months later, these leaders succeeded with their plot. But the Lord decided the time and place. The Lamb of God had to be sacrificed at the Passover.
If you’re ever afraid of powerful people, uncertain about what to do, remember this meltdown at the Feast of Booths. Power does not decide. God is always in control.
Stay close to Him.