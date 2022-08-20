Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

We’re a sleepy nation — one-third of all Americans nap every day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 83.6 million Americans don’t get enough rest.

Why?

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews is the author of “Reaching to God” and has a daily Bible study on Facebook. She may be reached at Hello@ramathews.com. Copyright © 2018, 2019, 2022 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you