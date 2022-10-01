Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s possible. Right here in the United States, you can walk through a cloud. Interested?

“It’s an immersive experience,” a professor said, interviewed for the July 31, 2019, Yale Climate Connections. The highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains are bathed in low-hanging clouds. The professor indicated that, because a cloud is made up of miniscule droplets of moisture, if you happen onto one, you’ll find yourself dripping wet within an hour.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews is the author of “Reaching to God” and has a daily Bible study on Facebook. She may be reached at Hello@ramathews.com. Copyright © 2018, 2019, 2022 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you