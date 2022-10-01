It’s possible. Right here in the United States, you can walk through a cloud. Interested?
“It’s an immersive experience,” a professor said, interviewed for the July 31, 2019, Yale Climate Connections. The highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains are bathed in low-hanging clouds. The professor indicated that, because a cloud is made up of miniscule droplets of moisture, if you happen onto one, you’ll find yourself dripping wet within an hour.
Now do you get the idea? An immersive experience.
But not all clouds are made of moisture. It’s possible to walk through a dry cloud. I expect science-minded readers to jump up and down, but hear me out.
Three men unexpectedly did just that in Israel. This is what happened:
Peter, James and John were Jesus’ trusted disciples. His inner circle. If Jesus took just those three with Him, something big was going to happen. When Jesus resurrected Jairus’ daughter, only her parents and these three disciples were allowed to see it (Mark 5:22-43).
So, Peter, James and John must have expected the unexpected when Jesus led them up a mountain. Once there, the Lord’s face suddenly turned so bright that it looked like the sun.
That was just the beginning.
The Lord was joined by Moses and Elijah, two prophets who had lived ages before the birth of Christ. Scripture says the prophets spoke to Jesus about the Crucifixion. “[The two], appearing in glory, were speaking of His departure, which He was about to accomplish at Jerusalem.” (Luke 9:30-31)
As the prophets were leaving, Peter offered to make them a place to stay. That’s when a cloud formed. “But while (Peter) was saying this, a cloud formed and began to overshadow them; and they were afraid as they entered the cloud” (Luke 9:34).
In the next moment, the three disciples heard a voice. Who spoke to them?
1. Moses
2. Elijah
3. Jesus
4. None of the above
Consider your choices and I’ll give you a hint. This moment is BIG. Now lock in your answer.
If you chose No. 4, great job! It’s the voice of the Lord.
God tells the three, “This is my beloved Son with whom I am well pleased. Listen to Him” (Matthew 17:1-8, Mark 9:2-8, Luke 9:28-36, 2 Peter 1:16-18).
I told you it was big!
If you’ve limited your study of the Bible to the New Testament, God’s presence in a holy cloud may seem surprising. But for some 1,500 years before the birth of Christ, God appeared to the Israelites repeatedly in a cloud.
God spoke to Moses in the wilderness, saying, “Behold I am coming to you in a thick cloud, that the people may hear when I speak to you ...” (Exodus 19:9).
God then talks from the cloud and leads His people. “Whenever the cloud lifted ... the people of Israel set out and ... where the cloud settled down, there the people of Israel camped” (Numbers 9:17).
In fact, it’s Moses who first walks through the cloud when he’s given the Ten Commandments. “Then Moses went up to the mountain, and ... the LORD settled on Mount Sinai, and the cloud covered it ... then Moses entered the midst of the cloud ...” (Exodus 24:15-18).
This physical presence of God was important. The wilderness was a time of great trial for God’s people, and they needed to know He was there. God plainly says this to Moses: “That the people may hear when I speak to you and believe ...” (Exodus 19:9).
Once the Israelites arrived at the Promised Land, Moses was about to die, and Joshua was chosen to lead Israel. “And the LORD appeared in the tent in a pillar of cloud ...” God spoke from the cloud telling Joshua, “I will be with you” (Deuteronomy 31:14-23).
My 1-Minute online Bible Study just finished reading Ezekiel 10, where God filled the temple as a cloud. Ezekiel is to relay this to the captives taken to Babylon, who have lost hope of ever returning to Israel.
And now, on the mountain with Peter, James, and John, God comes to prepare Jesus for the Crucifixion. The trusted disciples must also be strengthened.
The disciples and Israelites needed help, and so do we. No one makes it through life without facing great trials.
Stay close to the Lord. Start each day with praise, prayer, and Bible study, seeking a life of holiness. And God will guide and comfort you through all things.
Who knows? You might even get to walk in a cloud.