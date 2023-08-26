Alice reads murder mysteries. Who knew?
Alice is the 85-year-old greeter at my church. I treasure Alice and talk to her several times a week, but I didn’t know she liked to read. And mysteries, no less.
The discovery came a few days ago when I mentioned my novel. I work on it every day but hadn’t told Alice. Honestly, I didn’t think she’d be interested.
“What’s the name of it?” she asked.
“‘Emerald Coast.’ I’ve been writing it for years, Alice. In fact, I published the first volume in 2012, decided it was too violent, and let it go out of print.”
“But what is the Emerald Coast?”
If you fly slightly southwest from Charleston until you reach Florida, you’ll discover a unique area of the United States. It looks like a Caribbean coastline — clear, emerald water lapping at sugar-white sand. Breathtakingly beautiful.
The Emerald Coast is roughly 100 miles long, starting near Panama City and extending past Pensacola. The city of Destin, Florida, sits almost at the halfway mark.
Destin is even more unusual since it’s located on a peninsula. A massive, shimmering blue bay sits on one side of the city, and the Gulf is on the other, giving the area the look and feel of a long, narrow island. In fact, you can easily walk or bike across it, moving from Gulf shore to bay shore in no time.
If you hike east along the white-sand beach, houses and high-rise condos eventually give way to 100 acres of virgin, unspoiled land — the same as when the first explorers arrived on the Emerald Coast.
This area is now a protected preserve, bordered on one side by a secluded cluster of homes. A secret enclave of sorts.
I lived near Destin for years and walked that beach every day. I remember watching as an exquisite beach house was built in that village. There was nothing to the immediate east of the house but all of that unspoiled coastline.
Day after day, as I passed the house, I saw security trucks outside, protecting the expensive building supplies going into the structure. But once the house was completed, a law enforcement vehicle remained there. Eventually, I learned that this beautiful home was built by the owner of a football team, who hires an off-duty lawman to babysit it at night.
Owning a home anywhere on the Gulf requires wealth; even more so on the Emerald Coast. And this tucked-away community is a gem within a gem.
The story of the “babysitting” law-enforcement officer obviously hints at a sort of Great Gatsby opulence — wealth that can easily afford a lawman watching over such a property night after night.
I’m a writer and immediately, I thought: What a great place for a mystery.
The situation of the lawman also intrigued me. An author couldn’t ask for a better character than an investigator separated from his normal world, suddenly enjoying one of wealth and privilege.
With the stroke of a writer’s pen, the lawman is abruptly thrust into the scene of a shooting; he discovers a beloved actress shot on her wedding night. She slips into a coma, leaving behind a three-word clue. That’s when the young lawman finds himself navigating all the lies he is about to be told.
And thus, “Emerald Coast” was born.
I was called to the ministry when I was 20. Called to be a faith columnist in 2015, to share the Bible with those who long to know more.
But I knew much earlier that the Lord meant for me to reach a different person. There’s a whole world out there — hundreds of millions of people who have never lifted their voice to speak to Father, Son, or Holy Spirit. They don’t know that God listens, that He guides, that He comforts, that He cares.
“Emerald Coast” isn’t a Christian book. It’s a whodunit with riveting suspense and some fun, quirky characters. I wrote it to fit with all the other fast-paced, suspense-filled mysteries.
But the reader will find characters who know God and rely on Him. This is how a person can come to Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. They learn by watching. We all do.
It took a decade.
“Emerald Coast” became a long mystery told across multiple volumes, each part ending with a cliffhanger.
It’s available now as an e-book on Amazon. The print and large-print volumes will be available soon.
I hope Alice likes my book. I hope you like it, too.