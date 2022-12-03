As a rule of thumb, you don’t want to make an angel mad. But he did just that.
Honestly, it was so unlike the old priest. Scripture describes Zechariah as “righteous.”
So, what went wrong?
It seems the old man had his heart set on having a child. He earnestly prayed for this year after year. And then suddenly an angel appeared to Zechariah and said, “Your prayer has been heard.”
The angel explained that the priest’s old, barren wife would give birth to a son. “Give him the name John,” the angel continued.
That’s when the trouble started — the holy man didn’t believe the angel.
It got worse. This wasn’t your run-of-the-mill heavenly host.
“I am Gabriel,” the angel announced. “I stand in the presence of God.”
Oooh!
Can’t you see him arching to his full height, spreading his massive wings as far as they would go, letting those words echo off the gold and marble of the temple?
This old priest needed to know with whom he was dealing. And here it comes.
“Behold, you will be silent,” Gabriel announced. “Unable to speak until the day these things take place, because you did not believe my words ... ” (Luke 1:5ff)
Gabriel left and, six months later, Gabriel was given one of the highest honors in heaven: He was sent with a message for a virgin. And her final response?
“I am the servant of the Lord,” Mary said. “Let it be to me according to your word.” (Luke 1:38)
Many think when Mary learned she would give birth by the Holy Spirit that she kept quiet, only telling Joseph, to whom she was engaged.
Not so.
Immediately, she hurried into the hill country to an old woman’s house. When Mary stepped inside that home, the old woman shouted, “Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb!” (Luke 1:39ff)
This was Mary’s relative, Elizabeth. Obviously, Elizabeth knew Mary was with child. The old woman’s words continued to burst forth, coming from the Holy Spirit. “Why is this granted to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?”
Well, here’s why.
These two were similarly situated. One too old to give birth, yet six months pregnant. The other a virgin, yet also with child.
The impossible made possible.
Mary stayed with her relatives, Elizabeth and old Zechariah, until John was born. This John would become John the Baptist. Six months after John’s birth, Jesus was born.
Many believe this was a fearful time for Mary.
Not so.
The Biblical account of those months doesn’t say this. On the contrary, Luke paints a vivid picture of Mary celebrating. He writes of her singing, “My spirit rejoices ... He who is mighty has done great things for me ... ” (Luke 1:46ff)
And why not celebrate?
Both women would have known the famous prophecies. Seven hundred years earlier, Isaiah had spoken these words from God about John the Baptist.
“A voice cries, ‘In the wilderness, prepare the way of the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God.’” (Isaiah 40:3)
Isaiah had said this about Jesus: “Behold the virgin shall be with child and bear a Son, and they shall call his name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14)
Mary and Elizabeth now knew exactly when and where those prophecies would be fulfilled—what an exciting time!
Can’t you see the two cooking and singing, dancing and praising God, chatting joyously?
And then there was poor old Zechariah, who couldn’t utter a peep because he had not trusted God.
Don’t make that same mistake. Believe! When you earnestly pray, believe!
Listen to the final words Gabriel said to Mary. Memorize them.
“Nothing is impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)