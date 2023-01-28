The game is called “I remember when ...”
You take a photograph, which could be from a wedding, graduation, or family reunion. And you show it to someone connected with the photo. Then you record what they remember.
For instance, if it was your parents’ wedding photograph, record your mom and then record your dad, separately, showing each the photo.
Oh, it’s fun to see who remembers what, but it’s also a memory caught in time. One you will cherish when they’re gone.
I have a favorite photo taken the day I graduated from seminary. The school had a beautiful campus, and graduation ceremonies were held in what they modestly called “the chapel,” a large, gorgeous church.
I graduated in December with a blanket of snow covering the ground — a Christmas-card-perfect scene.
We were lined up outside, each of us in a black graduation gown with a cap on our heads that had a long red tassel.
As I walked forward toward the front door, I heard my name and turned my head. My mom had come outside with her camera and was standing at one side. She caught me at the moment I turned. The photo shows me beaming, the red tassel flying in the wind, and the lovely snow-covered campus in the background.
No professional photographer could have taken a better picture.
I wish now that I had recorded each of my parents’ experience that day, as well as mine. I look at that photo and the only word I can say is “joy.”
One of the things that makes me grin when I read Scripture is when Jesus plays the “I remember when ...” game. Oh, yes, He does. Let me show you.
“And He came to Nazareth ... and as was His custom, He entered the synagogue on the Sabbath, and stood up to read. And the scroll of Isaiah the prophet was handed to Him. And He unrolled the scroll and found the place where it was written: ‘The spirit of the Lord is upon me ...’” (Luke 4:16-17)
Jesus didn’t have a photo, but He might as well have said, “I remember when this happened.” Because He did. He was there some 700 years earlier when Isaiah was writing those words.
Here’s another time with Jesus. Even better.
Our Lord said, “while seeing they do not see; and while hearing they do not hear.” (Matthew 13:13)
Take a guess at who Jesus was quoting. Who said it first?
1. Isaiah
2. Jeremiah
3. Ezekiel
4. All of the above
5. None of the above
This should be easy. Now lock in your answer. Here are the three prophets’ words.
“You will keep on hearing, but never understanding; be ever seeing, but never perceiving. (Isaiah 6:9, the Septuagint)
“O foolish and senseless people, who have eyes but do not see; who have ears but do not hear ...” (Jeremiah 5:21)
“(The people) have eyes to see but do not see, ears to hear but do not hear ...” (Ezekiel 12:2)
So, number 4, right?
The correct answer is No. 5. When Jesus spoke those words to His disciples, He could have also said, “I remember when We told that to the prophets.”
Jesus was quoting Himself.
Jesus was telling the disciples what Father, Son, and Holy Spirit had said centuries earlier.
But the disciples didn’t know how far back Jesus went.
Let me show you. Three is a holy number and Scripture begins with three carefully chosen Hebrew words: Bereshit bara Elohim. What do they mean?
1. “God made the heavens ...”
2. “The Word became flesh ...”
3. “Now the earth was void ...”
4. “In the beginning, God made ...”
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
Bereshit: “In the beginning.”
Bara: “made.”
Elohim: “God.”
In English it reads, “In the beginning, God made ...” The answer is No. 4.
God deliberately puts Himself, Elohim, as the third Hebrew word. The holiest spot.
El is the Hebrew word for God. So, why does the Lord use Elohim?
Because it’s plural. God speaks of Himself as plural. And thousands of years of Scripture bear witness that God is three in one: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit!
Jesus was with God before the beginning of time. He had lots of memories.
Getting back to our game, let’s change it to this: “I remember when I last spoke to God.”
Was that today? Write down what you talked about.
Scripture says, “He rewards those who seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:16)
Simply put, it means this particular game comes with prizes. So, remember to play!