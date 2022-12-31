It’s a great big fish tale.
You know what I mean — a highly unlikely story. The kind that makes old men shout, “Balderdash!”
It supposedly happened over seven years ago on the Friday before Memorial Day.
That afternoon, a Florida woman hurriedly drove north in her mom’s Cadillac. She had a long trip ahead, nearly 750 miles, and she’d been delayed waiting on the mechanic to give her vehicle a thumbs-up.
Scarcely over an hour into her trip, the Cadillac began to sputter, fighting her. It broke down in a small town just past the Florida state line.
A week of drama ensued with the local mechanic telling her not to take her vehicle anywhere. He pointed her to the local gas station, which drove down and brought her second vehicle from Florida.
She safely made the trip north, but first she had to transfer everything packed inside the Cadillac to her Jeep.
Mind you, the week in that little town had been hot and sunny. But now, as she moved her belongings, it started to storm. Rain soaked her clothes and mud slopped over her sandals, squishing between her toes.
When the mechanic offered his help, she said, “I wish things like this never happened to me.” She swiped at rain dripping from her chin. “But they happen all the time.”
“When I was 8,” he said, “my mom told me I prayed for patience.” He paused. “You shouldn’t pray to God for patience.”
“You shouldn’t?”
She thought that was odd — patience is a fruit of the Spirit. She longed to be more patient.
“Why not?” she asked.
“Because, God will send you a calamity.”
She looked around, wondering what he meant, then stopped abruptly. He meant her. She was his calamity.
Fortunately, he’d said her Jeep was in great shape, so this was no longer his disaster.
She was gone three weeks, traveling over 1,500 miles of interstate with no more trouble.
Nevertheless, one month after the Cadillac breathed its last, her Jeep also died. In that same small town.
“Balderdash!” you shout.
Oh, there’s more — this tale gets even taller.
The Jeep didn’t break down on the interstate or the highway into this small town. It didn’t die on a downtown street.
Where then?
It died at the front door of the mechanic’s repair shop. The front door!
“Balderdash!” you shout.
I told you this was a tall tale. And get this — the Jeep supposedly exploded in a gigantic cloud of steam so thick you couldn’t see any part of the vehicle. Nothing. At all.
As the story goes, the mechanic opened the hood and a melon-sized part promptly fell into his hand.
“It’s your steering,” he said, then discovered the cause. A stress fracture. “The odds of that ...” he shook his head.
Apparently, a stress fracture is even less likely to happen than a woman being stranded in the same small town, twice, with a different vehicle, and at his doorstep.
As I said — a great big fish tale!
Except this story is true. I am the woman and there are witnesses. Living ones.
So, word got around the town and people gasped.
“Real bad luck,” a man said to me.
Perhaps you agree.
But consider this: Years ago, a friend’s motorcycle skidded on wet pavement on the interstate and he was killed by a tractor trailer.
That should have been me.
There’s no ka-put ka-put when your steering falls out. Your vehicle stops abruptly. No tractor trailer could have avoided crushing me like a tin can.
I should have died in that Jeep.
Miracles happen every day — they happen to me, they happen to you. And there’s good reason to cherish them.
Why did the Israelites wander in the wilderness for 40 years?
They lost their faith in God at Kadesh-barnea. Overwhelmed by fear, they wanted to return to slavery.
But how could that have happened?
How come no one shouted, “People, the Red Sea parted!”
They forgot.
The Bible recounts miracle after miracle, and yet God’s people forgot.
Each of us will suffer — one does not get through life without hardship. But it’s the miracles, these unbelievable moments with God, the times when we see Him protecting us and confidently guiding us — they make all the difference.
They embolden us.
They remind us to lift our eyes to heaven. They move us to fall to our knees.
This coming year, remember your miracles. Remember those in Scripture. Tell them to your children. Write them down.
The Lord says: “... do not forget the things your eyes have seen ...” (Deuteronomy 4:9)
Big fish tales from God must be cherished.