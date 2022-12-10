Mike Goodwin, a comedian, tells the story of a phone call he made to a woman in his church. He said she answered with an attitude.
“Who in the (blank) is this? And how did you get this (blankety-blank) number?”
Of course, he was taken aback.
“Uh, this is Brother Goodwin — from the church.”
“Oh, praise the Lord, Brother Goodwin!”
Oops. That woman was having a low-percentage Christian moment.
God wants us at 100%!
Still, one way or another, we’ve all been down in the 20th percentile, dishing some splat.
I went shopping last week and ran right into splat. I had finally found the specialty section I needed and it was a mess — everything shoved everywhere.
A woman stood there with her buggy, covering the whole five-foot section.
She saw me, and I waited for her to move her buggy. But she didn’t.
“Can I slip in beside you?” I finally asked.
“You aren’t going to tell me what to do!” she shouted.
“No,” I said, thinking she misunderstood. “I didn’t mean for you to move. I was just going to step beside you.”
More fury erupted; splat from here to there.
As I left the store, I decided to rewrite the exchange — get that woman to the 100th percentile.
“Let’s help each other,” she now said. “And I just love your hair. How it shines!”
By the time I reached my car, I really liked her.
Here’s an old-but-memorable splat story. My insurance agent. He wasn’t licensed to insure my vehicle, a detail that cost me thousands of dollars.
He had a billboard ad, which I passed every day. Anger would rise from deep within me.
“God bless him!” I started saying.
“God bless him!”
“God bless him!”
Remember how Gomer Pyle would say things in threes: “Surprise, Surprise, Surprise!” I did that, too.
Three rounds of three “God bless him,” and the resentment went away. Well, until I saw his ad again. Then I’d start my God blessings and that always worked. Try it!
Here’s another undeserved splat. It marred my friend, as well.
I had called a Christian for some information and he was having a low-percentage Christian day. Just like comedian Goodwin’s experience, he bit my head off.
The friend I mentioned decided he should intervene. “Kill them with kindness,” he said.
“No, I can handle it,” I said.
But he persuaded me that a meeting would bring everyone together. Instead, the splatting got worse and worse, landing all over him like innocent Brother Goodwin.
Does God dish the splat back?
You better believe it. The Exodus has leprosy, fires, sink holes, unnamed plagues, decimations by enemies. The list goes on and on. And God’s splat was always well deserved.
It’s not just God, either; angels hand it out and so do prophets. In fact, Elijah’s splat story has to be my favorite.
A certain king wanted the prophet and sent a commander with 50 soldiers to go get him.
They found Elijah sitting on a hill, and the commander disrespectfully ordered Elijah to come down. What happened?
1. Elijah was hauled down in chains.
2. Elijah threw sand, blinding them.
3. Elijah sent fire, consuming them.
4. Elijah bad mouthed them.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage.
Elijah looked down from the hill and said to the commander, “’If I am a man of God, may fire come down from heaven and consume you and your fifty.’ Then fire came down from heaven and consumed him and his fifty men.” (2 Kings 1:10)
The answer is No. 3.
The king sent another commander with 50 soldiers. He also ordered Elijah to come down and was consumed by fire. Splat!
A third commander of 50 was sent. What happened?
1. An angel directed Elijah.
2. Elijah set the third commander on fire.
3. Elijah blinds the men.
4. Elijah magically appeared before the king.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the story.
The third commander found Elijah, and the commander got down on his knees, begging for his life. An angel then told the prophet to go with him. The answer is No. 1.
You are going to wrong others in your low-Christian moments. I’m telling you now, repent and make amends.
But many won’t, unable to muster the humility.
Unless you happen to be a prophet or an angel, let God deal with it.
Why?
Because the Lord can dish out some splat.