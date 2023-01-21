Mean Girls.
Many didn’t see the movie, including me. The title was enough to revive bad memories. Oh, yes. I dealt with mean girls. Not in high school, but they wreaked havoc in my earlier school years.
The Mean Girl’s fandom page tells of Regina George, the ringleader. She’s manipulative and aggressive at getting what she wants with her high school clique.
If only such experiences could end there. But orchestrators abound. They’re in colleges, workplaces, professional activities, social organizations, and even some churches.
You know exactly whom I mean. Ringleaders like Regina George are gifted at getting others to carry their water. Not familiar with that phrase? “Carrying water” means doing someone’s bidding.
Sometimes a family will take control of an organization, all their relatives following the wishes of the chieftain. Ringleaders without family connections build their cliques in different ways. They do favors, encourage tight bonds, justify misdeeds within their circle. Loyalty is key.
A ringleader’s goal is always to get his or her way — to run the show.
Consider the Korah rebellion: A clique fighting Moses for control of God’s people. There may have been 2 million in the Hebrew assembly at that time.
Do you recall what happened?
1. The rebellion included 250 renowned men.
2. It was the first rebellion against Moses.
3. It was caused by lack of water.
4. It was caused by lack of food.
5. All of the above.
We covered the Korah rebellion in my 1-Minute Bible study, but for those who’ve never heard of him, here’s a hint: Our subject is cliques. Consider your choices and lock in your answer. This is the passage:
“Korah ... with Dathan and Abiram ... took men ...together with ...250 leaders of the congregation chosen in the assembly, men of renown ... . They assembled together against Moses and Aaron, and said to them, ‘You have gone far enough! For all the congregation are holy ... so why do you exalt yourselves above the assembly of the LORD?’” (Numbers 16:1-3)
The answer is No. 1.
Korah wasn’t just anybody. He was a Levite, chosen by God to care for His holy things. Moreover, the fact that 250 men of renown joined Korah must have deeply upset Moses. In other words, this rebellion wasn’t a bunch of scallywags — these were holy and respected men.
What did Moses do?
1. He said Korah was trying to grab the priesthood.
2. He fell on his face in anguish.
3. He said the Lord would decide who was holy.
4. All of the above.
5. None of the above.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
“When Moses heard this, he fell on his face; and he spoke to Korah and all his group, saying, ‘Tomorrow morning the LORD will make known who is His ... Hear now, you sons of Levi: Is it too small an honor for you that the God of Israel has singled you out from the congregation of Israel, to bring you near to Himself, to perform the service of the tabernacle of the LORD ... But are you seeking the priesthood as well? Therefore you and your whole group are the ones gathered together against the LORD ...’” (Numbers 16:4-11)
The answer is No. 4, all of the above.
I don’t know how Mean Girls ends, but here’s what happened to Korah. You’re not likely to forget it.
“And as Moses finished speaking all these words, the ground that was under (Korah, Dathan, and Abiram) ... opened its mouth and swallowed them ... with all their possessions ... Fire also came out from the LORD and consumed the 250 men ...” (Numbers 16:12-35)
The saddest part about church cliques is that they’re usually people who dearly love Jesus. Nevertheless, their orchestrators behave badly, doing unholy things to get their way. And you may find yourself unwittingly with them.
Mark my words, the Lord is not mocked. He sees.
In every area of life there is but one loyalty, and that’s to Jesus. Always ask yourself, “Whose water am I carrying?” Make a point to do that every day.
If it’s not the Lord’s, stop.
But some will say: Can’t carrying water for Jesus and carrying my water be the same? Those who subscribe to the Me Generation and the Me Me Me Generation will shout, “Yes!”
In truth, there’s no MY water.
“... whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” (1 Corinthians 10:31)
You’re either in His will or you’re not. Whose water are you carrying?