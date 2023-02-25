I cannot cook. Mostly because I don’t want to cook. But all of that may be changing.
I’ve fallen in love with Rose Honey. If that name is new to you, she’s a baby who began cooking alongside her chef father as a 1-year-old.
By 22 months, Baby Rose had her own tiny working kitchen, making everything from bread to pudding to cookies with only a bit of off-screen prompting from Dad.
Baby Rose giggles as she cooks — it’s all great fun to her. She cracks an egg on a cutting board with a succession of taps. The egg is as big as her tiny hand. Then, somehow, Baby Rose manages to drop the yolk and white into the bowl free of the shell, laughing as she goes.
I’m telling you — it’s infectious.
They should have named her Joy. There are videos of her putting toys away, folding laundry, mopping the floor — it’s all done with smiles and giggles. And Baby Rose seems to lack for nothing; she even has a pushbutton pepper mill.
But not every child is as fortunate.
Let me tell you of a boy from a wealthier and more powerful family. His toddler days may have been as happy as those of Baby Rose. But then the boy was kidnapped.
This happened many years ago. Just before 600 B.C., Daniel was taken captive to Babylon. He must have suffered dearly; it appears he never saw his family again.
Yet you wouldn’t know it as you read his book. The prophet Daniel writes of how God blessed him; as a boy Daniel was chosen to serve the king and able to negotiate a diet that would honor God.
Daniel became one of the wise men of Babylon, but that landed him in a deadly situation. King Nebuchadnezzar decided that Daniel should die along with all the other wise men when no one could tell the king his dream.
Daniel didn’t get angry. He quietly turned to God and was able to satisfy Nebuchadnezzar.
In c. 539 B.C., roughly 65 years after Daniel was taken to Babylon, the Persians and Medes conquered the land. Daniel, now an old man, was then thrown into the lion’s den by King Darius the Meade.
Do you recall why?
1. King Darius hated Daniel.
2. Daniel’s colleagues plotted against him.
3. Daniel, having served the Babylonians, couldn’t be trusted.
4. King Darius worshipped a golden idol.
“Daniel and the Lions’ Den” is a famous story. Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
Far from hating Daniel, King Darius was so impressed with the prophet that he wanted to put Daniel in charge of the whole kingdom.
That’s what caused the trouble. Daniel’s jealous colleagues talked Darius into entering an order allowing only prayer to the king for 30 days. The answer is No. 2.
Daniel ignored the decree, prayed three times a day as he always had, and the king had no choice but to put Daniel in the lions’ den.
What happened next?
1. Daniel was martyred for his faith.
2. The lions yawned; they weren’t hungry.
3. Daniel commanded the lions, and they went to sleep.
4. An angel appeared and shut the lions’ mouths.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
“The king got up at dawn ... and went in a hurry to the lions’ den ... Then Daniel spoke to the king, ‘... My God sent His angel and shut the lions’ mouths, and they have not harmed me...’” (Daniel 6:19-22)
The answer is No. 4.
As with Baby Rose, perhaps giggles filled your toddler years. These days you may feel inundated. Faced with injustice, you may even burst with anger.
Christians justify losing their temper, pointing to Jesus’ wrath in the temple. But remember that Jesus is the Son of God, and we are not.
Scripture says: “Cease from anger and abandon wrath; do not get upset; it leads only to evildoing.” (Psalm 37:8)
That’s true.
Daniel serves as an inspiration. Although his misfortunes gave him reason to be angry, Daniel prayed instead. He stayed close to God and let the Lord reckon justice.
“Count it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance.” (James 1:2)
But do more than count trials as blessings. Also count your blessings. Treasure Max Lucado’s fine words, “What if you wake up tomorrow and have only the things you thanked God for tonight?”
Keep that quote in plain sight. Stay caught up with your counting!