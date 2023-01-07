Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last Sunday, Tom Brady dropped three dimes in the breadbasket. Even if you hate football, Google “Tom Brady Mike Evans.”

No, seriously.

Stories you might like

The Rev. R.A. Tea Mathews is the author of “Reaching to God” and has a daily Bible study on Facebook. She may be reached at Hello@ramathews.com. Copyright © 2018, 2019, 2022 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you