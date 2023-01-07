Last Sunday, Tom Brady dropped three dimes in the breadbasket. Even if you hate football, Google “Tom Brady Mike Evans.”
No, seriously.
I tell you this for your spiritual well-being; Tom Brady emulates a great spiritual truth. He says, “I can throw a little.” Watch three plays with Mike Evans last Sunday, and you’ll see how humble Brady is.
And humility is a great spiritual gift.
Scripture says, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace ... humility ...” (Galatians 5:22-23)
Let me show you a story in the Bible that brought faith and humility to a man of wealth and power. But the story seems to have had no impact on another with even greater wealth and power.
The story is about a man whose son is dying.
We know almost nothing about the man. He has no name. Scripture refers to him only as “basilikos,” which means having to do with the king. Accordingly, he’s perhaps a royal relative or courtier. Either way, Herod most likely knew the man’s child was dying. Here’s the passage:
“So Jesus came again to Cana of Galilee where He had made the water wine. And there was a certain nobleman whose son was sick at Capernaum. When he heard that Jesus had come out of Judea into Galilee, he went to Him and implored Him to come down and heal his son, for he was at the point of death.” (John 4:46-47 NKJV)
How does our Lord respond to the nobleman?
- Jesus scolds the man.
- Jesus does not go with him.
- Jesus tells him, “Go; your son lives.”
- All of the above.
- None of the above.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
“Then Jesus said to him, ‘Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will by no means believe.’
“The nobleman said to Him, ‘Sir, come down before my child dies!’
“Jesus said to him, ‘Go; your son lives.’” (John 4:48-50)
The answer is No. 4, all of the above.
The nobleman needed Jesus’ help. When Jesus scolds him, the man refuses to be offended. He remains humble, pleading with the Lord for help. And Jesus grants his request.
As the man returns home, his slaves meet him and tell him the child has recovered. The nobleman then learns that the fever left the boy when Jesus reassured him that his child would live.
For the nobleman to walk away from Jesus without having seen the miracle of his son’s healing required great faith. Jesus told him to go, that his son was well. The nobleman believed him.
Scripture goes on to tell us that once the man returned home, all of his household believed in Jesus.
Did Herod learn of it? Why wouldn’t he? In fact, the Bible tells us that when Herod finally met Jesus, Herod was “overjoyed.” Here’s the passage:
“Now Herod was overjoyed when he saw Jesus; for he had wanted to see Him for a long time, because he had been hearing about Him and was hoping to see some sign performed by Him.” (Luke 23:8)
But when Jesus stood silent before him, Herod mocked our Lord. See the difference between the humble nobleman who had faith and Herod, who must have thought himself an important man.
But fortunes change.
By 39 A.D., Herod fights with his nephew and Caesar banishes Herod from Rome. The once powerful ruler was never heard from again.
The nephew, Herod Agrippa, was just as arrogant. As chapter 12 of Acts opens, Herod Agrippa executes James, the brother of John. By the end of the chapter, an angel strikes Herod Agrippa and he’s eaten by worms and dies.
Fortunes change.
“God is opposed to the proud but gives grace to the humble.” (James 4:6)
“Pride goes before destruction.” (Proverbs 16:8)
“Let the one who thinks he stands watch out lest he fall ...” (1 Corinthians 10:12)
“But I will look to this one, at one who is humble and contrite in spirit, and who trembles at My word.” (Isaiah 66:2)
Take a look at Tom Brady’s game last Sunday and you’ll love his humility. “I can throw a little.”
Memorize these verses as well. No matter where you think you are or what you think you’ve accomplished as 2023 opens, rest your head on the feet of God.
“Humility may be the most elusive of all personality traits,” Pastor Joe McKeever says. “If you think you have it, you probably don’t.”