Two men lived in a city. One was wealthy and the other poor. In fact, the poor man had nothing at all except a baby lamb. The pet was like his child, eating his food and sleeping on his lap.
Then the wealthy man took the baby lamb for his dinner.
It’s a tragic story. Scripture says the prophet Nathan relayed the story to King David, and the king was furious. David said, “As the LORD lives, the man who has done this certainly deserves to die ...”
Nathan responded, “You yourself are the man!” (2 Samuel 12:1-7)
Do your recall how this story took place?
Remember that David was perhaps the greatest warrior Israel would ever know. Scripture says, “It happened in the spring, at the time when kings go out to battle.” David sent his army. “But David stayed in Jerusalem.” (2 Samuel 11:1)
Why?
We know that it appeared to be early evening and David was in bed. David got up, started walking on his rooftop, and from there eyed a beautiful woman who was bathing. He sent for her and had relations with Bathsheba, knowing she was the wife of Uriah, one of his mighty warriors.
When Bathsheba conceived, David brought Uriah back from the war. But Uriah wouldn’t go home. He said he couldn’t have relations with his wife knowing the ark and his men were at risk in battle.
What was David’s second mistake?
1. David arranged for Uriah to die in battle.
2. David got Uriah drunk, and Uriah went home.
3. David put Uriah in prison.
4. David arranged for Uriah to get leprosy.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage.
“So in the morning David wrote a letter to Joab and sent it by the hand of Uriah. He had written in the letter the following: ‘Station Uriah on the front line of the fiercest battle and pull back from him, so that he may be struck and killed.’” (2 Samuel 11:14-15)
The correct answer is No. 1.
After Uriah’s death, David took Bathsheba as his wife. That’s when the prophet Nathan came to David and told him the tragic story of the little lamb. When Nathan said, “You are the man,” what did David do?
1. David lied to Nathan.
2. David said he was depressed.
3. David blamed Bathsheba for seducing him.
4. David put Nathan to death.
5. David said, “I have sinned against the Lord.”
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. This is a very important event.
Remember, no one knew David was responsible for Uriah’s death except Israel’s general. And the general didn’t know about the affair. Bathsheba only knew that her husband had died in battle.
So, David married Bathsheba and thought he had covered his tracks.
But One knew. And the Lord God told his prophet, Nathan. And Nathan went to David with the baby lamb story. Here’s the rest of the passage:
“Nathan then said to David, ‘You yourself are the man! This is what the LORD, the God of Israel says: ‘Why have you despised the word of the LORD, by doing evil in His sight? You have struck and killed Uriah the Hittite with the sword, you have taken his wife as your wife ... . Then David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against the LORD.” (2 Samuel 12:7-13)
The correct answer is No. 5.
It was one of the most dastardly of dastardly deeds in the Bible. But a great lesson comes from this tragedy.
I was in a meeting last week with a small group of people. We’re trying to succeed at a big project, and we desperately need God’s help. A consultant was there and wanted to learn about our spiritual health. Honestly, there wasn’t one person in that room who didn’t dearly love the Lord.
Completely true.
Even so, Christians can fail where David succeeded. My seminary professor said, “David could have killed Nathan to hide the evil he had done to Uriah.” At the very least, David could have lied or blamed Bathsheba and her public bath.
We do that, justifying our mistakes, perhaps “shading the truth” to make our deeds sound more sympathetic. We can hate people who confront us.
My seminary professor went on to say, “But if you could show David how he had wronged God, he would confess it.” David wanted nothing separating him from his great love for God.
Nathan said, “You are the man.”
And David admitted his sin.
Let nothing separate you from God.