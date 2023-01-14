Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two men lived in a city. One was wealthy and the other poor. In fact, the poor man had nothing at all except a baby lamb. The pet was like his child, eating his food and sleeping on his lap.

Then the wealthy man took the baby lamb for his dinner.

Stories you might like

The Rev. R.A. Tea Mathews is the author of “Reaching to God” and has a daily Bible study on Facebook. She may be reached at Hello@ramathews.com. Copyright © 2018, 2019, 2022 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you