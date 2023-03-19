Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The man sped down the country road far from his expensive home. He couldn’t believe his bride wanted to get married in her home church.

“It’s in the middle of nowhere!” he said to himself.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews, BA, MDiv, JD, is a faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com to join her 1-Minute Bible Study. Copyright © 2023 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you