I spotted the old man, who lives under the bridge, as he stood on his street corner. There was no traffic, so I was able to pull beside him and stop.
I’ve known him for several years. He’s gentle, although earnest with his panhandling sign. He’s there for a reason. Some days, that makes me laugh.
This was one of those days.
“Do you like peanut butter?” I asked.
“Yes.” He grinned, looking inside my vehicle. I reached for the sandwich I had made for myself. It was a sacrifice — I was traveling and needed it. Even so, I didn’t want him to go hungry and didn’t have time to find him something.
I handed it through the window, and he immediately shook his head. “No,” he said.
“It’s good. Peanut butter and homemade jam on Ezekiel bread.”
“No,” he said, again, stepping back from my car.
“But you said you liked peanut butter.”
“I don’t like that kind.”
OK, I laughed. What I haven’t told you is that the sandwich didn’t look exactly right — I had sat on half of it. But I kept trying.
“Honestly, it’s good,” I said. “It just looks a little—”
He eyed the squashed side. I turned the good side to him.
“No,” he said, walking away.
I left, but thought of him later while eating that great sandwich. I recalled the story of Jesus and the nameless blind man. Let me show you why.
When Jesus encountered that blind man, the Lord spit on the ground and placed mud on his eyes. What did Jesus say?
1. “I am the Light of the world.”
2. “Receive your sight!”
3. “Demon be gone from him. ”
4. All of the above.
Make your choice. Here’s the passage.
“As Jesus passed by, He saw a man who had been blind from birth . . . [and said] ‘I am the Light of the world.’ When He had said this, He spit on the ground, and made mud from the saliva, and applied the mud to his eyes and said to him, ‘Go, wash in the pool of Siloam’ [which is translated, Sent].” (John 9:1-7)
The correct answer is No. 1, “I am the Light of the world.”
How did the blind man respond? Now remember, he has mud on his eyes from Jesus’ spit.
1. He said, “Before I go, heal me.”
2. He walked away, disgusted.
3. He said, “Please come with me.”
4. He washed and returned seeing.
Make your choice and I’ll show you the rest of the passage.
“… and [Jesus] said to him, “Go, wash in the pool of Siloam” (which is translated, Sent). So he left and washed, and came back seeing.” (John 9:7)
The correct answer is No. 4, “He washed and returned seeing.”
He hadn’t asked Jesus anything.
Did it always go like that? Do you remember how blind Bartimaeus was healed?
1. Jesus touched him.
2. Jesus spoke to him.
3. Jesus sent him to a pool to wash.
4. Jesus put mud on his eyes.
Make your choice. Here’s the Bartimaeus passage:
“…as [Jesus] was leaving Jericho … a beggar who was blind named Bartimaeus … began to cry out … And Jesus said to him, ‘Go; your faith has made you well.’ And immediately he regained his sight…” (Mark 10:46-52)
Bartimaeus was healed at once. The correct answer is No. 2.
Everyone who saw Jesus had faith, right?
Hardly. Recall when Jesus was teaching in Nazareth: “Jesus … came into His hometown … began to teach … and the many listeners were astonished, saying, ‘Where did this man learn these things, and what is this wisdom … Is this not the carpenter …’” (Mark 6:1-4)
The people of Nazareth took offense, thinking Jesus was bigger than His britches. Scripture says: “And He was amazed at their unbelief.” (Mark 6:6)
The blind man took his muddied eyes, went, and washed without asking anything. He had what the people of Nazareth did not. He had blind faith.
God has handed me many ugly sandwiches. He’s led me down paths I didn’t want to walk, that couldn’t possibly be right. But God knew what He was doing.
Prayer is answered differently for different people. Yours might come immediately as it did for Bartimaeus. Or you may get mud pies.
God isn’t always going to give you what “looks right.”
Don’t let questions stop you. Jesus is the light of the world. Whatever you are guided to do, follow Him blindly.