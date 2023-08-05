Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I spotted the old man, who lives under the bridge, as he stood on his street corner. There was no traffic, so I was able to pull beside him and stop.

I’ve known him for several years. He’s gentle, although earnest with his panhandling sign. He’s there for a reason. Some days, that makes me laugh.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews, BA, MDiv, JD, is a faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com to join her 1-Minute Bible Study. Copyright © 2023 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you