Pearl Harbor — FDR.
Bombing of Britain — Churchill.
Korean War — Truman.
Cuban Missiles — Kennedy.
Watergate — Nixon.
It’s the most ordinary of things that historians do — linking major world events to those in power. Scripture does it, as well.
Luke, arguably the greatest historian of all time, wrote over a quarter of the New Testament. Luke carefully introduced John the Baptist to his readers since John fulfilled Isaiah’s 700-year-old prophecy calling for repentance, that the Messiah was coming.
Look at how Luke does it:
“Now in the fifteenth year of the reign of Tiberius Caesar, when Pontius Pilate was governor of Judea ... (John) came into all the district around the Jordan, preaching a baptism of repentance ...” (Luke 3:1-3)
Sounds like ordinary historian information.
I thought the same thing when Luke also recorded the ruler when Jesus was born. Do you remember who that was?
1. Caesar Augustus
2. Julius Caesar
3. Tiberius Caesar
4. Herod Caesar
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. This may seem hard at first, but look carefully — it really isn’t.
Here’s the passage: “Now in those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus, that a census be taken of all the inhabited earth ... And all the people were on their way to register ... Joseph also went up … along with Mary to register ...” (Luke 2:1-5)
The answer is No. 1, Caesar Augustus.
I never paid much attention to these verses until a few weeks ago while teaching my 1-Minute Bible study. I had always thought Luke was just doing his thing, anchoring Jesus in history.
Not at all!
Maybe you saw right away that these verses are BIG. There’s nothing ordinary about the passage. It’s incredibly exciting!
Remember that another 700-year-old prophecy told where the Messiah would be born.
“But as for you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, too little to be among the clans of Judah, from you One will come forth for Me to be ruler in Israel. His times of coming forth are from long ago, from the days of eternity.” (Micah 5:2)
Do you recall where Mary was when the angel Gabriel told her she would bear the Son of God?
1. Nazareth
2. Galilee
3. Some 80 miles north of Bethlehem
4. All of the above
5. None of the above
Think about this. Look over your choices carefully and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
“... the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a city in Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin ...” (Luke 1:26) The city was some 80 miles north of Bethlehem. The answer is No. 4, all of the above.
I encourage you to look at a map frequently as you study Scripture. You can see the logistical problem here. God knew that Mary had to give birth in Bethlehem to fulfill the Christmas prophecy.
That’s why I say this is so exciting.
God could have sent Joseph and Mary there to visit family. They could have been passing through Bethlehem on their way to Jerusalem. The trip could have happened in any number of hum-drum ways, right?
But, no. Not for the birth of the Son of God!
Moreover, Caesar’s census could have been directed only at the Jews. That would have worked. God just needed to move Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem.
But, no. Not for the birth of the Son of God!
“Now in those days, a decree went out from Caesar Augustus, that a census be taken of all the inhabited earth ... And all the people were on their way to register ... (and) Joseph also went up … along with Mary to register ...”
It wasn’t a coincidence that Caesar’s decree went out when Mary was nine months pregnant. It wasn’t a coincidence that it went to all the inhabitants of the Roman world.
God did it deliberately.
His Child was about to be born and God goes BIG — all of the Roman empire must get up and move!
Never forget that we have a big, beautiful, sentimental God.