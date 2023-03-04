William is a young man in my church. He stands out since we’re a congregation of mostly “not-young” people.
William reminds me of my grandmother. He walks to church every Sunday morning, Bible in hand.
And he warms my heart for many reasons. One is that he has sterling manners. If we’re sitting and talking, when I stand, William stands. In a day and age when no one seems to care, such politeness makes me smile.
I suspect William was reared in a fine Christian family because he loves church. He arrives early on Sundays. Unless he has to work.
William’s employer requires him to miss church. Accordingly, I decided not to use his real name, to avoid causing any problem there.
Honestly, I’ve never known a time when stores and restaurants weren’t open on Sunday. I’ve never questioned it. My family ate out every Sunday after church, and they were devout Christians.
But working on Sunday wasn’t always accepted. Older men in my Bible study remember the days of strict blue laws designed to protect the Sabbath. These laws prohibited work on Sundays.
Since such laws have been mostly repealed, does that mean the Sabbath is a commandment that can be relaxed? Do you recall where God first talks of sanctifying the seventh day as holy and a day of rest?
1. To Abraham some 4,000 years ago.
2. To Moses on Mt. Sinai in the Ten Commandments.
3. To the Israelites when they’re a month and a half into the wilderness.
4. To Noah when the ark reaches dry land.
5. None of the above.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
If you chose No. 2, “To Moses on Mount Sinai in the Ten Commandments,” I think that’s the obvious answer. Right?
But that’s not correct.
I was really surprised when I first learned that it happened earlier. It seems the Hebrews were a month and a half into the wilderness, got hungry, and got angry.
The Lord then provided quail and manna. That’s when Moses told them, “Tomorrow is a Sabbath observance, a holy sabbath to the Lord.” (Exodus 16:23)
It’s the first time the word “sabbath” appears in the Bible. So, No. 3 is correct. Right?
Actually, it isn’t.
The correct answer is No. 5. A holy day of rest has been important to God since the beginning of time. Here’s the Genesis passage: “By the seventh day God completed His work ... and He rested on the seventh day ... Then God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it…” (Genesis 2:2-3)
“Sabbath” appears nearly 200 times in Scripture. God commends and loves the seventh day as holy and a time for rest.
It’s painfully clear in Scripture when God is angry about it. Look at these verses in Ezekiel:
“My sabbaths they greatly profaned ...” (20:13)
“They even profaned my sabbath ...” (20:16)
“They profaned my sabbath ...” (20:21)
“They hide their eyes from my sabbath ...” (22:26)
“(They) have profaned my sabbaths ...” (23:38)
God disciplined His people in Ezekiel’s day for not listening to the prophet. Those who survived the conquest of Jerusalem were taken away into captivity, perhaps remembering with every step the words of God they had eschewed.
I refuse to be the person who prevents William from going to church. Nevertheless, when Sunday noon comes, I always want to eat out. It’s more than a habit; it feels like a family tradition.
After much prayer, the idea of pre-packing a picnic came to me. Such a simple solution. And it has broken that Sunday tradition!
Then something wonderful happened. I found myself making progress toward a treasured goal, one that has eluded me for decades.
Coincidence? Oh, no. I see the gleam in God’s eye. You will, too.
It’s difficult to change when the world around you doesn’t see what’s plain to see. Expect God to be delighted when you do. The Sabbath should be a holy day of rest for everyone.
You’ll have questions.
Should the Sabbath be midnight to midnight or should it be sundown to sundown as Jewish people observe their Sabbath? Just how much can you do? What activities are right for the Sabbath?
Go forth. Start. Set an example for your children and grandchildren.
And God will lead you.
Buy the screwdriver, gallon of milk, paper towels — whatever you need — on all six days of the week. If you have a big family, gather together on Sunday with your cold sandwiches and salads. If your family has passed to the Lord, consider inviting other church singles to picnic with you.
Just start.
Or are you going to be “that” person? The one who needs William to work this Sunday.