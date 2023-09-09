Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

He lied.

The year is roughly 1,000 B.C. and the king’s top general was on the run. The king wanted the man dead, believing the general was after his throne.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews, BA, MDiv, JD, is a faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com to join her 1-Minute Bible Study. Copyright © 2023 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you