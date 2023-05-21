Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It happened one dark night. I had gone for a drive, worrying about something and trying to clear my head. That’s when I spotted him — an old, homeless man.

It was bitterly cold, and I thought he must be desperate to be out in that weather. I found a drive-thru and brought him hot chili and a sandwich. But I carefully kept my distance, putting the food on the corner opposite him.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews, BA, MDiv, JD, is a faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com to join her 1-Minute Bible Study. Copyright © 2023 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you