It was a cold day, but the gas station waiting area was heated. That small room, about 7 by 12 feet, had a desk and cash register facing the glass window. A huge television was on and broadcasting a sporting event.
The seating area was a couch placed against one wall. I sat there beside two young mechanics, both taking a break.
This was exactly six years ago, Christmas week of 2016, near the Florida-Alabama border.
The mechanics were maybe 20 years old. The two held a newspaper open between them, both leaning over it, reading together. They were trying to decide the answers to Christmas questions. My questions.
It was the first time I had incorporated the idea of games in my column, and I wondered how it would go over.
Neither asked me anything. In fact, they ignored me, quickly eliminating answers that were clearly wrong and working through their remaining choices.
I loved listening in. For me, that moment was as good as it gets, and quizzes became my thing.
The entire Christmas story takes up just three-and-a-half chapters of the Bible. Only Luke and Matthew tell us about the birth of Jesus.
Those chapters cover probably three years, from 15 months before the birth of Christ until maybe two years after. We don’t know exactly.
So, what happens 15 months before the birth of Jesus that kicks off the Christmas story?
1. Gabriel speaks to Mary.
2. Gabriel speaks to a priest.
3. Gabriel appears to Joseph.
4. All of the above.
5. None of the above.
Consider your answers and lock in your choice. Here’s the passage.
“In the days of Herod, king of Judea, there was a priest named Zechariah ... Now an angel of the Lord appeared to him ... and said, “I am Gabriel.” (Luke 1:5-16)
The answer is No. 2, Gabriel speaks to a priest.
Gabriel tells Zechariah that he will have a son. The child will become John the Baptist.
Six months later, Gabriel also speaks to Mary, telling her that she will give birth. What else does Gabriel say?
1. To name her son Jesus.
2. That the baby will be the Son of God.
3. News about her relative.
4. All of the above.
5. None of the above.
Consider your answers and lock in your choice. This is a hard one. I couldn’t remember if Mary knew from the beginning that Jesus would be the Son of God. Accordingly, we covered this in my 1-Minute Bible Study. Here’s the passage.
“And the angel said to her ... behold, you shall conceive and bear a son ... you shall name Him Jesus ... The Holy Spirit will come upon you ... for that reason also the holy Child will be called the Son of God … even your relative Elizabeth herself has conceived ... ” (Luke 1:30-36)
The answer is No. 4, all of the above. Mary knew quite a lot.
After Gabriel appears to Mary, she goes and stays with Elizabeth, where she celebrates her good fortune.
At some point, an angel appears in a dream to Joseph. The angel reassures him, saying that Mary’s child was conceived by the Holy Spirit.
Once Mary is nine months pregnant, who suddenly causes Mary and Joseph to travel to Bethlehem?
1. Herod
2. Caesar Augustus
3. Julius Caesar
4. Gabriel
Consider your answers and lock in your choice. Here’s the passage.
“Now in those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus, that a census be taken of all the inhabited earth ... Joseph went up from … Nazareth, to Bethlehem ... along with Mary ...” (Luke 2:1-5)
The answer is No. 2. God put a decree into the mind of Caesar Augustus in order to fulfill the prophecy that Jesus would be born in Bethlehem.
Here’s a final one. According to Scripture, how many magi came from the east to see Jesus?
1. One
2. Three
3. One hundred
4. None of the above
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
This is hard to remember given all the Christmas cards, nativity scenes, and ads with three magi. The answer is No. 4, none of the above. Scripture is silent on the number.
Those two young mechanics in 2016 were my best Christmas present. They taught me to let the Bible be fun.
In 2022, you are my best Christmas present. Whether you read, write to me, stop to talk, or join my Bible study, thank you.
Merry Christmas, and I will see you in the New Year!