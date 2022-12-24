Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It was a cold day, but the gas station waiting area was heated. That small room, about 7 by 12 feet, had a desk and cash register facing the glass window. A huge television was on and broadcasting a sporting event.

The seating area was a couch placed against one wall. I sat there beside two young mechanics, both taking a break.

Stories you might like

The Rev. R.A. Tea Mathews is the author of “Reaching to God” and has a daily Bible study on Facebook. She may be reached at Hello@ramathews.com. Copyright © 2018, 2019, 2022 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you