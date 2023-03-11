In 1958, the United States minted nearly 900,000 wheat pennies. Sixty-five years later, on Jan. 22, 2023, one of those pennies brought $1,136,250 at auction.
It’s called a “Double Die Observe” — that’s what makes it special. “In God We Trust” is stamped twice at the top of the coin.
Can you imagine the number of pockets and purses holding that penny over the past six decades? In fact, a store clerk may have handed it to you or me.
One thing is certain, countless Americans possessed a million dollars and never knew it. Some will scoff at the news, saying money isn’t important. Those people have never gone hungry, never been cold, never feared losing their home. Money is necessary.
But money is not your treasure. That’s the Lord: Walking and talking with God, loving the words He’s written to you.
Let’s look at the Bible. Do you know which one of the following books is in Scripture?
1. Obadiah
2. Jonah
3. Micah
4. Haggai
5. All of the above
6. None of the above
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. You’ve probably heard of “Jonah and the Whale,” but is Jonah an actual book of the Bible?
Yes. So the correct answer is No. 2, right?
Actually, every name above is a book in the Old Testament. The correct answer is No. 5.
Perhaps you’re saying, “Haggai? Obadiah? Who knew?” You aren’t alone.
Are these books even important? Let’s take a look at Micah, who lived some 700 years before Christ. Did he:
1. Know where Jesus would be born;
2. Know about the trinity;
3. Know that the Israelites would be rescued from Babylon;
4. All of the above; or
5. None of the above?
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Micah is a great book, containing amazing things.
First, when the Magi came to Jerusalem, they asked where the King of the Jews had been born. The prophecy is found in Micah.
“But as for you, Bethlehem ... One will come forth for Me to be ruler in Israel.” (Micah 5:2)
God also told Micah about the “trinity.” If that word isn’t clear to you, it means that God was three in one from the beginning of time, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
This is truly amazing because it took the early church centuries to put the trinity together. The Spirit of God appears throughout the Old Testament, but the idea that the Messiah existed from the beginning of time was big news. Look at the whole verse:
“But as for you, Bethlehem ... One will come forth for Me to be ruler in Israel. His times of coming forth are from long ago, from the days of eternity.” (Micah 5:2)
That passage alone should make you stand in awe of Scripture. But there’s more.
In Micah’s day, Assyria had conquered everything in sight, including northern Israel. Assyria should have taken Jerusalem in southern Israel, but God gave Jerusalem a miracle. Micah prophesied:
“He will rescue us from the Assyrian when he invades our land, and when he tramples our territory. (Micah 5:6)
There’s still more.
Micah knew that the Babylonians would viciously conquer Jerusalem and take the Israelites away into captivity, which happened roughly a century after Micah’s death.
“Writhe and scream, daughter of Zion, like a woman in childbirth; for now you will go out of the city, live in the field, and go to Babylon.” (Micah 4:10)
There’s even more.
Micah also knew that a king, who loved God, would conquer Babylon and free the Israelites who wanted to return home. Micah prophesied:
“[In Babylon] you will be rescued, there the LORD will redeem you from the hand of your enemies.” (Micah 4:10)
The correct answer is No. 4.
Some scholars say the book was written later, pointing out that Micah couldn’t have known about the Babylonian conquest.
But why stop there? How could Micah have known any of those things?
Because God chose Micah, sent Micah forth to prophesy, and told Micah the future.
Scripture is amazing!
God wants your love. He longs to walk with you and talk with you. He offers you His handwritten words.
Some will always turn from Him, looking elsewhere for treasure. But God is far greater than anything you will find, even a million-dollar penny. And He is with you always.
Put God first in your life. Will you then be able to prophesy like Micah? Come close to Him. See how blessed your life can be.