Do you recall Alice?
She’s the greeter at my church and the joy of my Sunday mornings — a beautiful woman in her 80s.
“I won’t be at church tomorrow, Alice,” I said on a snowy Saturday. “I need to get over my cold.”
“I just went out and cleaned off my car. I’m ready to go,” Alice replied.
When I hung up the phone, I laid out my Sunday clothes. If a woman in her 80s could brave the weather, me and my little cold could as well.
Alice shamed me, although that clearly wasn’t her intention. In fact, she’s quiet and gentle like many in my church. I gravitate toward them. But I greatly admire the outspoken ones — Arnold, for sure!
God sees what you do.
And He shows us in Scripture how He rewards people. Consider Moses and the cleft of the rock. The prophet is richly repaid for how he deals with one of the ugliest moments in the Bible.
Remember that Moses had been on Mt. Sinai with God for 40 days receiving the Ten Commandments. As the prophet came down from the mountain, he was horrified to see the Israelites worshipping a golden calf. It’s a well-known story, but maybe not the details.
How did Aaron explain the idol?
1. “I was asleep when it happened.”
2. “The calf came out of the fire like that.”
3. “I created it and I repent.”
4. “The people made the calf.”
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
Here is Aaron’s explanation: “I said to (God’s people), ‘Whoever has any gold, let them tear it off.’ Then they gave it to me, and I threw it into the fire, and out came this calf.” (Exodus 32:24)
The answer is No. 2.
Except Aaron is a BFF — Big Fat Fibber. Scripture tells us elsewhere who carved that calf:
The Israelites said, “‘... we do not know what happened to (Moses).’ Aaron said to them, ‘Tear off (your) gold rings ...’ Then he took the gold from their hands, and fashioned it with an engraving tool and made it into a cast metal calf ...” (Exodus 32:1-4)
Aaron made that idol. Deliberately. And God’s people worshipped the calf saying, “This is your god, Israel, who brought you up from the land of Egypt.” (Exodus 32:4)
Can you imagine? The Lord parted the Red Sea and yet the Israelites wanted to please their new god and give the calf the glory.
The Lord was furious.
God decided to destroy the Israelites, but Moses intervened and saved them. When God told Moses He would not go with the Israelites to the Promised Land, Moses interceded again.
God was pleased with Moses and, at that moment, Moses asked Him for one thing.
1. To see the glory of God.
2. To see God’s face.
3. To be lifted up to heaven.
4. To see the Promised Land.
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:
God said to Moses, “‘... for you have found favor in My sight and I have known you by name.’ Then Moses said, ‘Please, show me Your glory!’” (Exodus 33:17-18)
The answer is No. 1.
And thus begins the cleft of the rock passage.
“And (God) said, ‘I Myself will make all My goodness pass before you, and will proclaim the name of the Lord before you ...’
“He further said, ‘You cannot see My face, for mankind shall not see Me and live!’
“Then the Lord said, ‘... stand there on the rock; ... while My glory is passing by ...I will put you in the cleft of the rock and cover you with My hand until I have passed by. Then I will take My hand away and you shall see My back, but My face shall not be seen.’” (Exodus 33:19-23)
The Lord hid His beloved Moses in the cleft of the rock, showing Moses what Moses longed to see — the glory of God.
Scripture tells us, “I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, to give to each person according to his ways, according to the results of his deeds.” (Jeremiah 17:10)
Alice made a choice for Jesus that snowy day, not knowing it would embolden me. You may never know how your decisions for the Lord will affect someone.
You may also never know how your behavior will affect God Himself. The Lord gave Moses the desire of his heart. He will do the same for you.
What is it that you long for? Choose Jesus. Choose Him in all you do and see what happens!