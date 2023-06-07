Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

They didn’t prepare for battle. They didn’t gather their weapons or plan their strategy. They didn’t do any of those things. Why?

Because all was lost.

Stories you might like

The Rev. Mathews, BA, MDiv, JD, is a faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com to join her 1-Minute Bible Study. Copyright © 2023 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you