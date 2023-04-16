Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In 1994, “The Fugitive” won seven Oscars, telling the tale of a man wrongfully convicted. Dr. Kimble escapes, and that becomes a problem for the actual murderer.

The story reminded me of the chief priests of Jesus’ day. After the conviction and crucifixion of our Lord, the chief priests faced something much more sobering. The man they had put to death was alive!

The Rev. Mathews, BA, MDiv, JD, is a faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God.” Contact her at Hello@RAMathews.com to join her 1-Minute Bible Study. Copyright © 2023 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.

