Born in 1933, Baby Bob quickly found himself in the church nursery on Sunday mornings. This would be the same nursery that welcomed me decades later.
If your math skills aren’t strong, that makes Bob 90. Dressed impeccably every week, he serves as an usher at my church.
Bob is sweet and gentle. He radiates joy, always making me laugh. In fact, I’m smiling as I write this, remembering the funny story he told me last week. Jesus would have called him a man pure of heart, in whom there is no guile.
Sunday was not a great day for me. I spent it dreading Monday, when I had to deal with a colleague who’s a colossal pain.
These men remind me of two of Jesus’ disciples — one seems to have been a joy to our Lord, while the other was a challenge.
Let’s look at the latter. This disciple wasn’t present when Jesus first appeared to His disciples after the Resurrection. Was that:
1. Matthew
2. James
3. Philip
4. Thomas
5. Nathaniel
Consider your choices and lock in your answer.
The disciple famously said, “Unless I see in His hands the imprint of the nails, and put my finger into the place of the nails ... I will not believe.” (John 20:25)
Eight days later, Jesus appeared to His disciples, turned to Thomas, and said, “Place your finger here, and see My hands ...”
Thomas answered, “My Lord and my God!” (John 20:26-28)
The answer is No. 4. He’s often called “Doubting Thomas,” but there may have been more to Thomas’ personality than just doubt.
Months before the Crucifixion, when Jesus was nearly stoned, our Lord retreated with His disciples across the Jordan. It’s there that Jesus received word that Lazarus was sick.
Jesus decided to go to him and told His disciples that it would strengthen their faith. Here’s Thomas’ response: “Let’s go and die with him.”
Is that more than doubt? Was Thomas a scoffer?
Consider the passage: “Jesus then said to them plainly, ‘Lazarus died, and I am glad for your sakes that I was not there, so that you may believe; but let’s go to him.’” Therefore Thomas ... said to his fellow disciples, ‘Let’s also go, so that we may die with Him!’” (John 11:14-16)
Thomas speaks three times in Scripture. Here’s the earliest passage:
Jesus was comforting His disciples, telling them not to be troubled. He said, “In My Father’s house are many rooms ... I am going there to prepare a place for you.” ... Thomas said to Him, “Lord, we do not know where You are going; how do we know the way?”
A sincere question? Or was it laced with doubt? Or something worse? Thomas was a pain to Jesus more than once, like the pain in my life last Monday.
But who among the disciples was like sweet Bob? Who was a man of pure heart, in whom there was no guile?
1. Matthew
2. Peter
3. Philip
4. John
5. James
6. Nathaniel
Consider your choices and lock in your answer. This one is hard.
The first day after Jesus was baptized, He was followed by Andrew, who then brought his brother, Peter, to Jesus.
That was day one.
On day two, Jesus went north to Galilee where He lived. Jesus found Philip and said, “Follow me.”
Look at the logistics. Andrew, Peter, and Philip were all from Bethsaida on the Sea of Galilee. Philip then found Nathaniel who lived six miles away in Cana. Cana was less than four miles from Nazareth.
When Philip told Nathaniel that the Messiah was Jesus of Nazareth, Nathaniel famously said, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?” (John 1:46)
What did Nathaniel mean?
In the 1990s, a bath was discovered at Nazareth, and some scholars believe a Roman garrison of soldiers was stationed there. Perhaps Nathaniel was referring to Nazareth as a town of debauchery.
Even so, Nathaniel went with Philip. Our Lord saw Nathaniel and immediately said, “Here is truly an Israelite, in whom there is no deceit!” Nathaniel was a man pure of heart, in whom there was no guile. The answer is No. 6.
As far as we know, Nathaniel never gave Jesus any trouble. In fact, like Bob, Nathaniel was probably a joy to our Lord.
Whom do you want to be? A pain to Jesus or do you want Him to delight in you?
God says, “I will instruct you and teach you ... I will counsel you with My eye upon you.” (Psalm 32:8)
Ask the Lord. Ask Him how you need to change. Then listen. God will surely guide you.