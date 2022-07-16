CRAB ORCHARD — Just outside of Beckley, a 192-acre property rests on what was once home to Twin Oaks Golf Course. Rolling hills nestle into the mountains and rows of grapes stretch across the land. A black and white puppy named Moose scampers around and greets visitors.
This is Daniel Vineyards, a family-owned business founded in 1990 by Dr. C. Richard Daniel who practiced as a radiologist in Beckley for 43 years. This year will be the vineyard’s 33rd year in operation.
Daniel is lovingly remembered as “Doc” by his grandsons, Chad and Rich Daniel, who have owned and operated the vineyard since their grandfather passed away in late 2018.
“He was a really passionate guy,” Rich said of his grandfather. “Everything he got into he just dove in 100 percent.”
Doc had never been a big drinker. He didn’t start drinking until later in life when he discovered his love of wine.
This discovery led him to travel around the world to California, Germany, France and Italy to learn more about wine making.
“He came back and wanted to try to kind of recreate what he had gone out and seen in his hometown,” Rich said.
n n n
Today, 20 acres of the property are dedicated to growing grapes. There are five vineyards named Jen, Nancy and Linda, Wolfe and Zambus.
The vineyards are named after important people in Doc’s life including his three daughters, a Virginia vintner who helped him lay out the vineyard and a long time friend in the medical field.
All of the grapes are picked by hand and placed into yellow plastic containers called lugs. They are then transported to the winery where the magic happens.
The winery is located in the basement of a small stone building at the center of the property. Above it there’s a decorated dining room where guests can enjoy wine tastings, cheese boards and meals prepared in the kitchen.
In the winery, however, the walls are not painted and there are no tablecloths. The space is filled with stainless steel gadgets that do everything from storing the wine for fermentation, to corking and labeling the bottles.
Rather than using wooden barrels, they use bags of wood chips that act like tea bags, seeping into the wine and providing it with an oaky taste.
Rich explained that stainless steel fermentation is one of a variety of things Daniel Vineyard’s does in order to make wine successfully in West Virginia’s climate.
“We have a lot of fluctuating yields here with how many grapes we get each season with the weather conditions that we deal with,” Rich said. “It allows us the flexibility to go from 1,000 liters of something down to a couple hundred liters and allows us to do a little more with our winemaking.”
There are also limitations on the types of grapes that can grow here.
In the process of founding and building the vineyard, Doc planted over 115 varieties of grapes.
“He tried just about everything you could possibly try, to try to see what would work and what wouldn’t,” Rich said. “So he really, before our time, was able to really kind of shape the West Virginia grape growing by kind of figuring out what wouldn’t work.”
Today there are 14 kinds of grapes grown in the five vineyards. These are known as the “Cold Climate Cultivars.”
n n n
Before Chad and Rich adopted the vineyard they had never planned to take over the family business.
“Neither one of us really even thought about getting into the winery business,” Chad said.
Chad went to culinary school and Rich went to WVU for psychology but the brothers had grown up on the vineyard.
They can remember skipping rocks, learning to fish and picking blueberries. They can also remember riding around the vineyard with their grandfather in a golf cart and hearing about his vision.
“We spent a lot of family time out here,” Chad said.
Together they attend to the vineyard, sharing in the weeding, mowing and sales tasks. Rich leads the winemaking part of the business while Chad takes over the culinary.
“Whether we’re in the kitchen cooking for an upcoming food event or I’m out there mowing the field or picking grapes in harvest season. It’s really never the same thing,” Chad said.
Since taking over the vineyard they have expanded to offer food options in addition to their wines.
But when Chad and Rich began running the business in 2019, they didn’t know that they’d only have a year of normalcy before the pandemic struck in March of 2020.
In response to COVID-19, Daniel Vineyards had to shut down gatherings. Weddings were postponed, festivals were canceled, in person gatherings had strict size limitations.
While two rounds of funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program helped the vineyard stay afloat, the pandemic was not the end of their obstacles that year.
Just months after the pandemic struck, the vineyard was hit by a late May freeze. For the first time, they experienced a total crop loss that year.
When they began to run low on white wine they had grape juice imported from Chile. While this provided a relief, the loss of the 2020 harvest would continue to reverberate for years to come.
Finally in 2022, they are beginning to recover. Last month, they held their annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival on its regular weekend for the first time since it 2019. The event had been canceled in 2020 and delayed in 2021.
This year they plan to attend other events across the state, including the Morgantown Wine and Jazz festival. They will also hold their third annual craft beverage festival on August 20.
“It’s just a community,” Rich said about the festivals.
“We interact with tens of thousands of people each year and, you know, it’s exhausting but it’s also just really fun to do and kind of get exposed to all these different places and people,” he said.
More information about Daniel Vineyards is available online at https://danielvineyards.com/ or on their Facebook and Instagram profiles.