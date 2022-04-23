Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley kicks off its signature fundraiser, Pedal with Purpose, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at Magic Island – a festive event that gives participants a chance to register if they haven’t already, pick up t-shirts, get a swag bag “full of goodies,” and even log a few “early bird miles” by walking the Magic Island path.
Then, the push is on to get to 60 miles any way you can over the next month.
“Any kind of movement you can measure, you can walk your dog, you can mow the grass. Some people swim. You log your miles and you have from May 1st to May 31st,” said executive director Jennifer Waggener.
“Awards are given out for individual fundraisers and team fundraisers. If you raise $100 there’s an incentive gift you get. If you log 60 miles there’s an incentive gift. For people who raise $250 and complete all 60 miles their names get thrown in a hat and there’s a big prize full of all kinds of goodies from all over Charleston.”
The 60 miles goal represents the seniors who are served by the non-profit. Like the fundraiser it’s known for, volunteer opportunities with Faith in Action are unusually flexible.
“If you don’t like driving people you can call them once a week. If you don’t like talking to people on the phone you can pick up their groceries and deliver them. If you like to work with your hands you can install some grab bars or handrails and help people stay safe in their homes. There’s no minimum amount of time you have to commit to, it’s on your schedule and there are a lot of unique opportunities that pop up throughout the year,” said Waggener.
Pedal with Purpose began as a one-day, in person event that moved to a virtual program and expanded to a full month because of Covid. The changes were immensely popular in 2021 and organizers are hoping that will be the case again this year.