(From left) Event host Jim Strawn, board member Dotsy Klei, President and CEO Jessica McGuire and board member Brian Hamra raise their Kentucky Derby glasses during a preview of the 15th Annual “Night At the Races” Derby fundraiser at Edgewood Country Club to benefit the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center.
It’s not often you get the opportunity to dress up in your fanciest, big hat, colorful tie attire AND party the night away while celebrating the best two minutes in sports.
But your chance is coming up!
The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday... and for the first time in three years, the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center will be able to host its 15th annual, very popular Night At the Races Derby Fundraiser at Edgewood Country Club beginning at 5 p.m.
“It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic of course, so we are so excited to be able to have it this year,” said Jessice McGuire, president and CEO of the non-profit, which works to move people from homelessness into independent living with a particular focus on homeless veterans.
“We currently serve well over 50% of West Virginia’s homeless veterans right here in the Kanawha Valley area. A lot of the veterans in the state lack support and with our programs we’re able to empower them and then they’re able to be self-sustained so they’re not dependent on the social systems but use them as a tool to step up and be self sufficient.”
The event includes food, drink, music, hat and tie contests, a pie walk, live and silent auctions and of course the running of the roses at the Kentucky Derby on a huge screen, live from Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $100 per person or $175 per couple and can be purchased in person M-F 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center located at 1015 Smith Street, or through the Roark-Sullivan Facebook Page.