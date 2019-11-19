Recycling-themed Re-Fashion Show set for Saturday

The Recycling Coalition of WV will hold its 17th annual Re-Fashion Show on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Town Center Mall’s Clendenin Street Court.

Participants who have fashioned garments from reused or recyclable items will compete for cash prizes in two age categories — 13 and under or 14 and over — and four theme categories:

  • Cosplay Comic-Con Challenge: inspired from characters in animated movies, comic books, live action films, television shows or video games. No functional props or weapons are allowed.

Charleston Town Center Challenge: using recycled items found in the mall food court such as cups, bags, apparel tags, hangers, garment bags, store promotional materials, broken jewelry, etc.

  • Newspaper Challenge: primarily made from newspapers.
  • General Theme: anything goes!

Entries may be made by an individual or by a group and there is no fee to enter. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Organizers note that duct tape is not considered a recycled material but may be used sparingly. For more information call 304-926-0499 extension 1673.

Funerals Today

Baisden, Stephen - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danvillel.

Carper, Madgaline - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Casto, Pamela - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Ferrell Jr., Jesse - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Frazier, Robert - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Jennings, Donald - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Myers, Pauline - 2 p.m., Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Stover, Norma - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Summers, Garnet - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funerals Home, Malden.

Young, Louise - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.