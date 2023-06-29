On their way to their show Sunday night for Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta, Kool & The Gang will be stopping off Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, the hometown of Robert “Kool” Bell and his late brother Kevin.
The band is playing a show, but Bell said they were also getting a star on the city’s walk of fame.
“That’s very exciting,” he said.
Coming home to an award like that would be a nice way to cap off a 60-year music career, but Bell isn’t ready to call it quits just yet. Kool & The Gang is still out there touring and has some new music.
Bell has a few years left. He’s only 72.
What became Kool & The Gang got started in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1964, though Bell and his brother were figuring out how to play before they moved from Ohio in 1960.
“My brother and me started with paint cans,” Bell said. “We got these old paint cans, and we’d tap them to get the tone.”
Eventually, he moved on to a guitar, figuring out how to play “Comin’ Home Baby,” by Dave Bailey Quintet bassist Ben Tucker using just one string.
“It was the only song I knew,” Bell said. “But that’s how it started.”
His brother played keyboards and the two formed The Jazziacs.
Bell was 14. His brother was 13.
The rest of the band wasn’t much older.
“We had to get ABC licenses,” Bell said. “If you were that young, you had to get a license to play in places that served alcohol.”
It sounded rougher than it was. Bell said they had people who looked out for them.
The Jazziacs played all over, including a little place called Café Wha? The influential coffee house, owned by Manny Roth, the uncle of rockstar David Lee Roth, hosted Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen years before they were famous.
The café was a good place for the evolving R&B band. The club didn’t serve alcohol.
“We’d come in on Sundays and they’d give us potato chips,” Bell said.
At the time, the band was very rough around the edges. In the early 1960s, Bell was still learning to play.
As a group, the band cut its teeth playing jazz standards and then Motown hits. They moved with the times, switched names and musical identities as the times changed. They embraced R&B, Soul and Funk.
They were contemporaries of Parliament Funkadelic, which got its start a few miles up the road in Plainfield, New Jersey.
Bell said after Parliament-Funkadelic front man George Clinton hit with “(I Wanna) Testify,” they wound up working with the some of the same people. They were friendly acquaintances.
“They were a doo wop band in the beginning,” Bell explained.
But like Kool & The Gang, they were changing. Doo wop of the late 1950s and early 1960s gave way to the experimental rock and psychedelic funk of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“This one time I see George and he’s got his hair in this Mohican cut and it’s two different colors,” Bell said.
It was something to stare at, but Bell said Clinton just laughed and said, “Man, I’m going Funkadelic!”
Bell said Kool & The Gang followed music trends. They embraced soul, funk, and disco as they became popular, but they also led those trends. Other bands adopted their smooth style.
The band lineup has changed over the years, influencing its adoption of different musical styles over six decades of performing. They’ve always been adept at giving the people what they want.
“We weren’t just a party band,” Bell said.
They’ve been a little bit of everything, really.
Kool & The Gang has been a dance band, a party band, a soul band and pop radio favorite. They’ve brought the boogie and been around for that last slow dance at the end of the night.