Little Miss Sternwheel Regatta Reagan Kimbler, 8, of Hurricane, gets covered in a bubble by Professor P.T. Bubblemaker of Parkersburg on Monday, the fourth day of this year’s Charleston river festival.
Professional and local extreme sport athletes demonstrated backflips, turning themselves into human pretzels and jumping off high railings Monday in the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s Professional Action Sports Exhibition at Magic Island.
Local riders and professional action sport athletes demonstrated their skills with BMX bikes, scooters and skateboards on the large curving ramps at Magic Island skate park on Monday, the fourth day of Regatta.
The new addition to the Regatta brought a big crowd of adults, children and teens to the Magic Island skate park. The action sport event is one of the many events the skate park community is using to get area residents excited about local and professional extreme sports.
“There is a stereotype that skateboarders and extreme sports athletes are just a bunch of hooligans and up to no good, but it’s a community,” said Zach Newman, a professional BMX rider. “Some of the folks that don’t have a family or unity come to the skate park and they want that attention, that community.”
Newman was one of the riders demonstrating various tricks to the hyped up and anxious crowd. Newman, who has been riding BMX bikes for 25 years and has won a bronze medal at the X Games, couldn’t pass up the chance to ride in the demonstration to promote extreme sports. He started when he was 8 or 9 years old and now travels the world to demonstrate tricks and spread positive messages at schools.
West Virginia for a long time had a lull in the skate park scene but now skate parks are gaining popularity and more local businesses are sprouting, Newman said. It’s just about having fun and more people are seeing that it’s fun and plausible for them, Newman said.
Several of the riders are local business owners turning their passions into profit without traveling. Pete Fortson, who owns Pete’s Bike Shop in Nitro, joined in on the extreme tricks on his own BMX bike — jumping off the ramps onto the railing above them and even jumping over a few volunteers and Newman.
Bradley Riffle, 10, was one of the volunteers who Fortson jumped over. Riffle himself likes to skate from time to time and enjoyed watching the tricks but has no intention of pursuing the tricks himself.
“It was cool when they jumped over me but it was scary because I thought they were going to fall,” Riffle said.
Adam Gregg was visiting West Virginia from Texas when his friend told him about the Regatta and the action sports exhibition.
Gregg performed a “Superman over the Spine” trick on a scooter during the exhibition. Gregg said his love for the sport wasn’t intentional but that he wouldn’t want to do anything else. He travels the country doing tricks on his scooter.
“It’s important to have events like this so that you can see a light at the end of a tunnel,” Gregg said. “Seeing that it’s possible to do things and make money and make a living out of your passions, you don’t have to conform to a 9-to-5 kind of thing. You can do whatever you want, whether it’s skateboarding, BMX or a scooter. You can get a whole city together to watch the wheels go round.”
The event was only demonstrations this year, but Blair Burns, Regatta coordinator for skate park events, said they hope to get more donations and sponsors to one day buy skateboards to teach children and have demonstrations.