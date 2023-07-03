Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Professional and local extreme sport athletes demonstrated backflips, turning themselves into human pretzels and jumping off high railings Monday in the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s Professional Action Sports Exhibition at Magic Island.

Local riders and professional action sport athletes demonstrated their skills with BMX bikes, scooters and skateboards on the large curving ramps at Magic Island skate park on Monday, the fourth day of Regatta.

