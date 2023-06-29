Bryan Hughes' first river voyage as a sternwheeler owner may also have been his most exciting.
In October 2019, Hughes boarded his newly purchased 80-ton, 1937-vintage sternwheeler -- the Katie H -- in Pittsburgh and began churning his way down the Ohio River toward his soon-to-be home port of Charleston. But soon after rounding the tip of the Northern Panhandle and entering West Virginia waters, the Katie H's diesel engine ceased operating, leaving the boat dead in the water.
"We were off East Liverpool, Ohio, when it stopped running, leaving us drifting toward the next lock and dam," 12 miles downriver at New Cumberland, Hughes said.
Fortunately for Hughes, he knew a fellow sternwheeler owner at East Liverpool who also ran a marine towing business. Soon after connecting with him via cell phone, a towboat appeared and its crew soon put the brakes on the Katie H's downriver drift, then powered the sternwheeler to a siding where the engines issues could be analyzed and repaired.
While grateful for his tow to a safe haven, "all I could see were dollar signs flying away," he recalled.
As it turned out, the engine trouble was not a show-stopper, involving more elbow grease than cash to resolve: The boat's fuel tank had acquired an accumulation of algae that caused the engine's fuel filters to clog, blocking the flow of diesel to the engine.
"The boat wasn't in the best of shape when I bought it," Hughes said. "Josh Scott -- my best friend and an expert in all things boat -- and I made four weekend trips to Pittsburgh to work on the Katie H before making the trip back to Charleston."
One of the first things they attacked was a "Pepto-Bismol pink" paint scheme the boat's previous owner had left on the bedroom walls. Eventually, a full bathroom, wet bar and other amenities were added.
The Katie H began its working life on the Mississippi River immediately after being launched from the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, boatyard of towboat maven Eddie Erlbacher in 1937.
"It was 120 feet long and named the Owassa when it was built," Hughes said. The boat was propeller-driven until it careened over a Pittsburgh area navigational lock in 1962 and its wreckage was bought by commercial diver and salvage specialist Vince Hammill.
Hammill lopped off much of the rear end of the boat and converted it into a sternwheeler to use as his work boat. He renamed the vessel Katie H in honor of his mother.
The Katie H's stern-end hardware "basically came out of a junkyard," Hughes said. "The rear-end housing came out of a dump truck, its transmission is from a Pittsburgh school bus, and the engine once powered a rail yard locomotive."
For sternwheeler owners, "to keep everything running, it's just exhausting," he said. "But when you pull up to a place like this," he said, gesturing toward the sternwheeler-packed Charleston riverfront, "and people are so excited to see your boat, it's worth it."
After completing the task of making his fuel system algae-free, Hughes resumed his journey down the Ohio and up the Kanawha, arriving in Charleston in early January 2020.
While many sternwheeler owners spend much of their spare time on their boats, for Hughes, ownership of the Katie H was a full-time proposition.
"I moved out of my apartment and onto the boat the day I got it here," he said.
Except for excursions and other special occasions, the Katie H is moored at a site in Kanawha City near the 35th Street Bridge, where it is believed to be Charleston's only full-time floating residence.
On occasion, the riverboat also serves as a floating studio for Hughes, the morning meteorologist at WOWK-TV.
Last fall, for example, Hughes piloted the Katie H back to Pittsburgh for the West Virginia University-Pittsburgh football game, broadcasting morning weather reports along the way from the 86-year-old vessel he equipped with a Spacex Starlink broadband internet hookup.
This week, Hughes is again broadcasting live from the Katie H and its Sternwheel Regatta moorage at Haddad Riverfront Park. The boat is also an office for Hughes in his role as director of fundraising for the Regatta and co-coordinator of sternwheeler activities at the festival.
"There's a real sense of family among sternwheeler owners," said Hughes. "The Regatta is a great place for that family to get together. These boats are a part of our history, but they're becoming dying relics. It takes a lot of work to keep them alive, and these are the people who are willing to do it."