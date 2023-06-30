Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Funeral Parade coffin

This coffin will be filled with wildflowers and carried in the Charleston Funeral Parade on Saturday at part of the Sternwheel Regatta. 

 Courtesy photo

Saturday's Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Funeral Parade will include a tribute to the life and times of Charleston Renaissance woman Gina Marie Schrader, who died in January at age 77 of injuries sustained in a fall.

A wildflower-filled coffin hand-crafted for the occasion will be carried by Schrader's friends and family during the Funeral Parade's raucous, four-block procession through downtown Charleston, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

