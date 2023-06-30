Saturday's Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Funeral Parade will include a tribute to the life and times of Charleston Renaissance woman Gina Marie Schrader, who died in January at age 77 of injuries sustained in a fall.
A wildflower-filled coffin hand-crafted for the occasion will be carried by Schrader's friends and family during the Funeral Parade's raucous, four-block procession through downtown Charleston, starting at 1:30 p.m.
"I could be wrong, but I think this is the first time that an actual person has been memorialized by a walk in the Funeral Parade," said Rebecca Kimmons, a long-time friend of Schrader and an organizer of Saturday's tribute.
"It seems a perfect final tribute to Gina to walk in the Funeral Parade," Kimmons said. "She was the personification of fun. She would have been right there in full regalia."
Schrader's interests ran the gamut from advertising sales and musical act promotion to photography and gardening.
As a single mother, Schrader worked as a cocktail server at the former Charleston Athletic Club to help support her daughter and work her way through college at the University of Charleston, where she earned a bachelor's degree and acquired a passion for traditional music.
Schrader worked as an agent for some of West Virginia's top bands and launched a bluegrass festival that featured such performers as John Hartford and Bela Fleck.
Schrader also worked as an advertising representative for WTIP-WTIO FM radio, for the Charleston area direct mail ad company Val-Pak, and for the Midland Trail Scenic Byway Association.
She took up photography in the 1970s, and spent much of the past 15 years traveling with the love of her life, photographer Doug Chadwick, across the country and much of the world, assisting with his panoramic photography business.
Chadwick died on January 1 of this year. The following day, Schrader slipped on a patch of ice and fell, causing head injuries from which she never recovered. She died 13 days later.
Schrader's friends taking part in the Funeral Parade will gather at 1 p.m. at the Lee Street Triangle. The parade is scheduled to begin 30 minutes later.
Later Saturday, a presentation titled "The Many Lives of Gina Marie Cruise Schrader," featuring photos, songs and stories from her life, will take place in the Clay Center's Walker Theater. Musical contributors to the program will include Mountain Stage Music Director Ron Sowell and musician Paul Flaherty, and Becky and Bill Kimmons of the a cappella trio Bare Bones.
