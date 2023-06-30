The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is back for its second year, adding new musical guests and events for West Virginia locals and travelers.
The first day of the Regatta was a long day filled with events, including the Kids’ Zone, carnival, skate park exhibition, Wheelwash Beer Festival and more.
The Regatta runs through July 4 and offers several daily events and more than 100 vendors. There are also 26 sternwheel boats resting on the Kanawha River.
“When I was campaigning in 2017-2018, and I would knock on doors and talk to folks, the Regatta was the first, second, or third thing on their list of things they wanted to bring back to Charleston,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It’s something positive to bring back to Charleston.”
After the Regatta’s 12-year hiatus, Goodwin knew she wanted to bring it back in a slightly different form and fashion.
Instead of having the Regatta on Labor Day, the city moved it to Fourth of July weekend, which was a great success, she said.
Last year’s Regatta saw a $31.5 million economic impact with 210,000 people attending and nearly 6,000 jobs supported, Goodwin said. The mayor said local hotels were sold out, restaurants ran out of food, and clothing stores needed more inventory.
Seventy-one percent of attendees were local, but 29% were from out of town.
Kelli Coleman, her wife, and in-laws traveled from Virginia to attend the Regatta.
Coleman, who grew up in the area, loved coming to the Regatta as a child and knew she wanted to make it her mission to come back to her hometown to enjoy it again and visit her family, like old times.
“It’s kind of an excuse to come visit my parents and just visit the old places I used to hang out with when I was younger when stuff was going on,” Coleman said.
For the first night of the event, Coleman went to the Wheelwash Beer Festival. The events she’s looking forward to later this weekend are the wiener dog race on Saturday, watching Flo Rida perform Saturday night, and the Great Rubber Duck Race on Sunday.
A new event to the Regatta is the Kids’ Zone, which opened at noon on Magic Island and features activities for children to enjoy.
Goodwin said organizers wanted to have something for the children to enjoy and create that vivid memory of the Regatta from a young age.
The Kids’ Zone kicked off the Regatta, but the Wheelwash Beer Festival was one of the events that ended on the first day. The beer festival had more than 50 beers on tap from various vendors.
Charleston resident Kaitlin Chinn was another beer festival attendee. She came to the Regatta last year and plans on continuing to participate for as long as it continues.
“It’s super fun,” Chinn said. “I’m excited to celebrate the Fourth of July and the long weekend and hang out with friends and family.”
Chinn is most excited about Flo Rida and the beer festival.
Charleston is up and coming with all of its little breweries, Chinn said. She wanted to check out the beer festival to try all of Charleston’s beers. She’s most excited about the beers at the Fliehman concession stand because she always goes there and likes their beers. She’s also game to try the various beers the other vendors have to offer.
Chinn came to the Regatta after work and planned to come every night.
“It’s a great way to bring everyone out from near and far and also adults, kids. It’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Chinn said.
The Regatta’s first night had performances from headliner Better Than Ezra and ended with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.
The second day, Saturday, July 1, will start at 8 a.m. with the Firecracker 5K, then continue with the annual wiener dog race at 10 a.m. and many more events going on throughout the day. Flo Rida will end the day with an 8 p.m. concert.