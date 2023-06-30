Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Regatta Day 1
The first day of the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta saw lots of people out on Kanawha Boulevard for lunch hour on Friday. The Regatta continues today and Sunday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is back for its second year, adding new musical guests and events for West Virginia locals and travelers.

The first day of the Regatta was a long day filled with events, including the Kids’ Zone, carnival, skate park exhibition, Wheelwash Beer Festival and more.

