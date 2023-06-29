Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In the early days of theater, lit candles posed quite a threat to actors, props, costumes, curtains — anything flammable.

Fires were always breaking out. It’s hard to enjoy a play when the house is on fire, and not in a good way. The theater would have to call in firefighters. And then they began thinking — why not just have them handy and double as stagehands?

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you