The 26 sternwheelers resting on the Kanawha River for the revived Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s second year returned to the festival for more than just the festivities.
The Sternwheel Regatta began as two days of boat races in 1971, and later grew into a week-long end-of-summer festival with major entertainment.
The sternwheel boat races didn’t just foster the Regatta festival. It also enabled a community of sternwheelers to build relationships with like-minded people in different states — meeting at various festivals to enjoy the festivities and spend time together.
Debbi Burden traveled with her son, Jarrod, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie, from her home in Rayland, Ohio. The family brought their sternwheeler, “Jenny B,” which they built themselves from the ground up in 1983 and 1984.
“It was all my father-in-law’s idea. One Thanksgiving, we were there for dinner and he took my husband and his two brothers downstairs with the chalk, drew a sternwheel on the basement floor, and said, ‘We are going to build one of these,’” Burden said.
The next year, they had their first sternwheeler.
That first sternwheeler was a family affair, built by Burden’s husband Rick, his father, his brothers and Burden’s two sons. The family had to share the boat, but with everyone asking to use it, Jarrod said his father finally decided they would build their own.
Jarrod helped build the Jenny B when he was 10 years old.
After school, Jarrod would ride his bike to the machine shop the family owned. He would work on machining, welding and figuring out how to assemble the vessel.
They built the steel-pole structure in their machine shop and moved the stern wheel to the river, where they built the rest of the boat. The family worked until dark almost daily for 10 months until the Jenny B was finally finished.
The Jenny B was the third boat the family built. They built three boats in four years.
The family’s second boat is a trailerable vessel. The family started building the boat on a river that was having trouble, leading to the river being closed for three summers. The family had to think fast and, instead, built a smaller boat that was easier to haul to get the boat out of the river for travel.
“We put it behind the pickup truck and took it to whatever festival we wanted. We put it into the water, enjoyed the festival, and then put it back on the trailer and went home. It was a lot of fun,” Burden said.
The boat was called the “A.C. Chopper,” after Rick Burden’s grandmother, Alvena Crane.
The Burdens have been traveling on boats since 1984 and have been to countless places for festivals, including Pittsburgh, Morgantown, Cincinnati and several locations in Virginia.
The Jenny B tied for second during the race with fellow sternwheelers and long-time friends, Jean and Jim Kranz aboard the “Donna Rae.”
The Kranzes, who are Charleston natives, have had the Donna Rae for 10 years. They travel all over West Virginia, attending festivals and meeting with other sternwheel boat owners, such as the Burdens.
“This whole line of boats is friends,” Jim Kranz said, pointing to the boats tied up to the dock in the Kanawha. “We all know each other.”
The Burdens and Kranzes, who meet up often on their sternwheelers for festivals, said they were excited when the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returned last year.
“It’s just a good time with friends you don’t get to see often,” Stephanie said. “We are from different states. It’s just nice to hang out with them, enjoy all the festivities, and chit-chat.”
Burden said the Regatta has changed a lot since she started coming to the event in 1984.
“The whole riverfront was different. It’s revamped. It used to be stones that you crawled up over and stumbled down over,” Burden said.
It’s completely different, but the socializing part is still the same, Jim Kranz said.
“The reason we come here is to be with other boaters,” Stephanie added.