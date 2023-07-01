Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The tension was rising and the competition was tough Saturday morning at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta's annual Wiener Dog Races at Magic Island.

Wiener dogs of all sizes, ages, and personalities lined up at the starting line facing their eager owners at the other end of an orange-painted track as hundreds of smiling faces observed at Magic Island on Saturday. After a count of three, groups of dachshunds sprung forward as the crowd cheered and broke into laughter.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you