The tension was rising and the competition was tough Saturday morning at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta's annual Wiener Dog Races at Magic Island.
Wiener dogs of all sizes, ages, and personalities lined up at the starting line facing their eager owners at the other end of an orange-painted track as hundreds of smiling faces observed at Magic Island on Saturday. After a count of three, groups of dachshunds sprung forward as the crowd cheered and broke into laughter.
Some of the dachshunds ran as fast as their little legs could, meeting their owners at the finish line. And some chose to stay by their owner's side at the start line. Mark Spangler and his grandson Peter Logan's dogs did both.
Spangler held onto his dog, Foxy-dog, and her boyfriend, Spike, as they competed in the teen division for their first-ever wiener dog race.
"It's been a goal of my grandson Peter and I for some time now," Spangler said. "They do everything together. They sleep together, play together and now race together."
Spike was excited to be amongst other wiener dogs in the race and chased them on his way to the finish line while Foxy-dog stayed happily by her owner's side.
A huge crowd happily welcomed the Wiener Dog Races for its second year as part of Regatta. There were several divisions and heats based on categories such as mixed breed, youth, teens, seniors, and adults.
There was also a costume element for the dogs. Categories included river or sternwheeler theme, best owner/dog matching costumes, and most overall original.
The proceeds go to the Fix 'Em Clinic in Charleston, which allows people to spay and neuter their animals at an affordable price.
The Fix 'Em Clinic has been participating in the Wiener Dog Races for 13 years, and Rachel Burgess, a worker at the Fix 'Em Clinic, says they're excited to be back for the second year at the Regatta.
The Wiener Dog Races raised $1,500 for the clinic last year, and Burgess says the clinic was able to raise $5,000 after getting more vendors and sponsors.
Kelly Smith entered her dog, Max, in this year's race after winning last year. Max, who was racing in youth division 3, was focused and tried jumping out of Smith's hands before the announcer could say 'Go.'
A lot of the crowd was sure Max had it in the bag during the youth division championship, but he lost to Slinky.
Smith and her daughter were proud of Max's participation in the race and entered him in the race to support the Fix 'Em Clinic.
Slinky, the victor of the youth division championship, had a massive comeback this year. He competed in the race last year but didn't leave the start line.
Slinky's owners, Darrell Carter and his daughter, Makenna Carter, trained Slinky in their backyard and even brought his favorite squeaky toy to motivate him to cross the finish line first.
The winner of the run-off division, where all the winners get to compete with each other, was 10-year-old Sadie, who is no stranger to the Wiener Dog Races.
Sadie has participated in the Wiener Dog Races for most of her life and won this race a couple of times, said Andrea Gritt, Sadie's owner.
Gritt likes to keep Sadie active and trains with her a few times a week. Before each race, Gritt buys Sadie a new toy and gives it to her when she crosses the finish line.
"There's not a lot you can do with your dog that's pet friendly, so we always like to bring her out to see the other wiener dogs and walk around the Regatta," Gritt said.