The second revival of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta drew a Saturday night crowd that rivaled the “good old days,” with throngs of people pushing from the stage on Kanawha Boulevard near Capitol Street to near the Elk River Bridge.
“Our team met early this morning and the consensus was that it was a huge success,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Wednesday. “Some of the crowds we saw in 2023 were kind of like what we saw when Willie Nelson came to Charleston.
“It’s a little too early to gauge overall impact,” Goodwin said, “as far as numbers in attendance and the financial impact. I met and talked with every vendor. I met with downtown business folks who said, ‘Thank you, I’m so glad you brought it back.’”
Goodwin resurrected the event in 2022 after a 14-year hiatus. It has been a hit both times.
Tracy Jordan, 35, of Charleston, had his hair cut Wednesday at The Bully Trap, in the West Side’s Elk City area. He owns The Liquor Company on Patrick Street.
“I had a blast,” he said of the Regatta. “Me and my girlfriend took her niece and a had a great time. It was kid-friendly. It was good to see everybody out. It really wasn’t too bad, for them being free concerts. I just hope they continue to do it.”
Dan Cleek, 73, of Charleston, sat waiting his turn. He said Goodwin’s crowd comparison to Regatta glory days of, say, pre-1995, is not hyperbole.
“It’s comparable to what it was,” Cleek said. “The city does a good job. Credit the city workers. We couldn’t do it without their assistance. My next-door neighbor works for the city. I see him leave at 6 in the morning and not get home until 11 p.m.”
Cleek said the event helps to banish the horrors of COVID, which disrupted economies and claimed thousands of West Virginia lives.
The five-day festival was not without its issues, however.
Rain shortened Sunday night’s Kool and the Gang concert. Goodwin said the National Weather Service estimated lightning was 11 miles away when she and organizers pulled the plug.
“Some stagehands wanted to wait until 3 miles away, but no,” Goodwin said. “The closer the lightning and the higher the wind ... Rain is rain, but when you start to add in lightning ... I’d rather shut down a concert 20, 25 minutes early and keep people safe.”
One group of Capitol Street vendors was not happy with their spot and complained loudly on social media. They said they were too far away from the action to be successful.
“If everyone on Capitol Street is unhappy, here’s what I always say -- if there is a better solution, we’ll consider it," Goodwin said. “No event is perfect and there’s always room for improvement.”
Goodwin said the city ran out of space trying to accommodate the more than 100 vendors who registered for the Regatta, including 60 selling food.
The city also faced criticism for conducting what Goodwin said was a warrant sweep on June 29, the day before the Regatta kicked off. Two members of the City Council were among those who spoke out against the action -- in which more than two-dozen people were jailed -- during Monday's 8 a.m. council meeting.
Speaking to the council, Kanawha County Public Defender's Office employee Rachel Rubin called the sweep "embarrassing," noting that it included removing people from parks after the city's 11 p.m. curfew. She expressed concern that those cases would not be heard promptly, as municipal court was closed for the July 4th holiday weekend.
"This is now the second year in a row that, in order to have its big party, the city has undertaken an entire effort to disappear anyone that they don't want to see ahead of the Regatta," Rubin said. "Over 25 people were booked at South Central on Thursday. Over the course of the last couple of days, 16 people have been charged for sleeping in a public park. Eleven are being held on nothing else."
In a statement, Goodwin said police conducted the sweep for people with outstanding warrants. They also made arrests for violating city ordinances during the sweep.
“All arrestees were transported to Charleston Municipal Court, where they were arraigned and given a bond,” the statement said.
Councilwoman Chelsea Steelhammer said the arrests "were not good optics" the day before the Regatta began.
"It's primarily unhoused folks," she said, "and it's just not a good look for the city."