In the early days of theater, lit candles posed quite a threat to actors, props, costumes, curtains — anything flammable.
Fires were always breaking out. It’s hard to enjoy a play when the house is on fire, and not in a good way. The theater would have to call in firefighters. And then they began thinking — why not just have them handy and double as stagehands?
In a very roundabout way, that’s how 43-year-old Jay Gilmer of Charleston came to stand in front of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta stage on a humid Thursday morning. Gilmer is president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Charleston Local 271.
The union is involved in everything from film work to the Regatta, which kicks off its four-day run Friday.
“We worked on the set of ‘We Are Marshall,’” Gilmer said. “I spread leaves on the ground for two days. The movie was shot in the summer but we were supposed to make it look like the fall.”
Stagehands can serve an artistic or technical purpose, depending on the job. The Regatta task involves the main stage and technology associated with it. The stage, as it was last year, is perched just west of Capitol Street on Kanawha Boulevard and looks west.
Production company Loud and Clear of Cincinnati, Ohio, Local 271 and officials with the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center all pitched in to make sure the stage, video screens and all of Regatta’s technical aspects would be up and running Friday when The Crunch takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Better Than Ezra at 7 and fireworks at 9:40.
“Last year was electric,” said Loud and Clear president Bill Deavers. “The people, the community, the weather – it was all great. Everybody I talked to is so happy this is back.”
Deavers and his company do this sort of thing all over the country. He said Loud and Clear had a part in Friday’s Taylor Swift concert in Cincinnati, supplying risers, decking and tents.
“We’re a full-run production company,” he said, as both union members and his staff prepared to hoist the overhead, front-stage lights into place. “All aspects. Storage, roof, sound, lights, video.”
Local 271 does more traveling than one might think. Though Charleston-based, it is a regional union whose limits only end at another union’s territory. It has been with Charleston gem and radio show Mountain Stage to New York; Anchorage, Alaska; Glasgow, Scotland; Pittsburgh and Kansas.
New York stagehands are not known for diplomacy, Deavers said.
“They talk fast, they talk firm and there’s not much you can do about it,” Gilmer said. “It’s their area.”
The atmosphere seemed collegial late Thursday morning, as various groups worked together.
“They’re professionals,” Deavers said of the union. “They already know how to do the stuff.”
Deavers said his business nearly went belly up in 2020, at the height of COVID.
“My phone didn’t ring for nine weeks,” he said. “I said, ‘Lord, if this is the end, help me to be the best Walmart greeter I can be.’”
He said comedian Dave Chappelle entered the scene and saved the day. Chappelle sought permission from Ohio’s governor to hold comedy shows at an outdoor pavilion between two cornfields, where people could spread out. The first show drew only 30 people, but audiences built through the summer, eventually drawing comedians Kevin Hart, Bill Burr and Chris Rock, all household Netflix special names.
“That man saved our company,” Deavers said.
Corey Willard of Loud and Clear hopes Regatta goers are amazed at the array of video screens present this weekend. Five will be in action. Included are one on Haddad Riverfront Park’s stage, one tilted at a southwestern angle toward the docked sternwheelers, and another pointed north down Capitol Street.
As for camera operators, Willard said two people will roam the front of the stage; one may be on stage; and one will shoot wide shots. Screens are necessary because views become limited as one moves away from the congested front.
“We make concerts happen in places where they necessarily shouldn’t,” Willard said. “I like putting the screens together. They’re like Legos. They snap together. You can configure them the way you want.”
Maya Hughes of Loud and Clear had to make sure the overhead, multi-colored stage lights would not be shorted out. The wiring had been wrapped in plastic. There is a 49% to 58% chance of rain Friday through Sunday and a 42% chance Monday. Thunderstorms are possible.
“We’re supposed to get rain,” she said. “If it rains my lights won’t work.”