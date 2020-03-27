Alyce Faye Bragg Column: Spring still flowers in a time of uncertainty

As the world reels under the onslaught of the pandemic virus, countries are battling the spreading of this disease, and our own nation is struggling to combat and protect our people — life goes on.
It is impossible to pick up a newspaper and not read about the coronavirus, or see any newscast that is not centered on this disastrous happening. Most of our thoughts linger in this direction, and the effect it is having on each area of our lives.
It makes us think of the plagues that were sent on Egypt in the time of Moses and the children of Israel, and we wonder if God is trying to awaken people around the earth that He is coming back again. Even if it is not a warning, I want to be ready when He calls me home. All this time, while we wonder and wait to see what is developing next, Mother Nature is quietly at work.
The frequent rainy days have brought forth the greening new grass, and the pasture field sprouts new growth. The cows are forsaking their dry hay and nipping at the grass that grows faster each day. The newborn spring calf here is kicking up her heels and frolicking each day as spring unfolds. It is time for new birth everywhere among our animals, and farm animals are rejoicing in springtime weather.
We have a little banty hen that went to setting, and Criss fixed her a maternity nest with straw and bedded her down on her eggs. Another banty hen followed suit, and climbed in the nest with her. The two mothers are holding their warm bodies over the little eggs, and we are wondering how they will tend to the little biddies. I feel that they will care for them together, but we will soon see.
Spring is the time for new birth on the farm, and I remember how we loved the little piglets. We tried to catch them in Daddy’s fishnet, while the old sow ran around the pen trying to protect them. One year, the old mother sow had one more baby pig than she had teats to feed them, so we brought the odd fellow to the house and fed him on a bottle. We wrapped him up in a soft bath towel and cuddled him. Of course, we had to turn him back with the others when he grew older, there were tears on our part, and maybe the pig cried, too.
Spring is flowering all around us. The tiny crocuses have been blooming for some time now, and the jonquils and daffodils are in bloom. When we lived in Jackson County, the plum tree by the barn wafted the first whiff of spring to us. Plum blossoms are so fragrant and bear the promise of fruit to come.
The spring peepers were heard a few weeks ago, but they must have buried back in the mud when colder days came. They are one of the surest signs of the coming of spring, and it brings back childhood days strongly. It was time then for Daddy to burn off the garden, and get ready to plow for spring crops. Now the garden is taken care of with machinery, but I miss the burning smell of spring.
We had a good taste of one of spring’s offerings, when we enjoyed the wild ramps that our good neighbor Rocky Boggs gave us. In case someone doesn’t know what a ramp is, it is a wild leek that appears early in the spring in rich, hardwood forests, and along rivers such as the William’s River and Cranberry River here in West Virginia. They have rolled-up, quill-like foliage that flattens to long green leaves about an inch and half wide, and 8 inches or so long.
They are best when young and tender, and in spite of their reputation of leaving strong-smelling breath behind, are relished by many folks. It was one of our favorite foods when we used to camp beside the rushing waters of William’s River. I can remember how the smoke from each campsite drifted upwards, carrying the scent of ramps as one drove slowly by on the river road. It was like incense of the lowly ramp.
Oh, how I miss our camping trips! In my childhood days, we had a big tent with a canvas floor. I can still smell the fragrance of the cedar boughs that Daddy would place under the tent, and how the tent would smell when the sun would shine on it. I’m glad that we have those good memories that linger with us, especially when present day things are not so good.
•••
I can’t understand why people are making a run on such things as toilet paper. My sister Mary Ellen asked me why I didn’t write a column on the old johnny-house, when we used newspapers and the old Sears and Roebuck catalog instead of toilet paper. The catalog pages were best though, as they were thinner and more effective. Most people of my generation out in the country had an outdoor toilet. Grandpa called it a “backhouse” but we called it a johnny-house. We were really uptown, as we had a double one. One side was for adults, and the other side had a smaller seat for the children.
It was a place where I kept a book or a magazine hidden, and I could hide and read when I was supposed to be washing dishes or doing chores. It was not an ideal hideout, but it worked. It seemed that I kept my nose in a book all the time. I can remember now how my girlfriend, Jeuell Beth, would hide all their funny books when I came to her house to visit.
If you are fortunate enough to acquire some ramps, I have a recipe that you may like.
Ramps and potatoes
Fry four slices of bacon to render the grease. Remove bacon, and fry four potatoes, thinly sliced, in the grease until done. Add 16 chopped ramps (I would use more) and cook until wilted, just a few minutes. Add eight beaten eggs, and gently stir until the eggs are lightly set. (Serves four)
•••
We are glad to report that the morel mushrooms have been found. Daughter Patty and son Andy brought in some of the early black ones last week. And life goes on here on Summer’s Fork Creek ...