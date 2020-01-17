Alyce Faye Bragg: Combing through a lifetime of little notes

The beginning of a new year is the time for many of us to update our files, check out all the paperwork that pertains to the past year, and store away the things that we need to keep. This involves my going through the old wooden chest that holds the records of the past. Oh, what a time-consuming job!
My daughter calls me a “hoarder,” but I think that I am more of a packrat. I dug out the bank register books and they went back to 1977, and my son-in-law told me that he thought it was safe enough to discard most of them. I did keep the school records for all our six children, and much of their artwork and some compositions. Who will want them when I am gone?
As a matter of fact, I have the picture that Mike drew of his first grade teacher, Miss McClung, at Spring Hill Elementary. He loved her very much, and he is now 65 years old. Is it any wonder that my wooden box is crammed full?
For those who have inquired, Michael has been discharged from Cabell Huntington Hospital and also the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital there. He had stomach surgery at the hospital, and underwent therapy for a stroke he had previously. He is convalescing at home and is recovering quite well. We are so thankful that God spared his life.
There were some things that I couldn’t bear to discard, such as little notes that the grandchildren had written us. One was from Jessica, Benji and Joseph Bragg. (Of course, they are all married and have children of their own now.) It was hand written and had hand drawn pictures on it. It said, “To a very special PaPa ... who loves all his grandchildren. We love you very much — you’re one of a kind.” I put it back in the box.
As the older generation knows (and we are there!) time goes by so very fast. We ended up with six children, 22 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren (including steps) and three great-great grandchildren. There will be more, however.
Some of the grandchildren haven’t married yet. We are still planting memories that we will live with all our lives, and I hope they will be good memories. In Luke 16-25 it reads, “But Abraham said, ‘Son, remember that thou in thy life-time receivedst thy good things ...” What will we remember? My little datebook is titled, “A Year to Remember.” Oh, I am remembering many years!
•••
This has been a most peculiar season. This morning there was heavy fog that almost obscured the landscape. Soon the sun broke through, and brought everything to light. I heard a spring bird singing this morning, and it reminded me that spring will come when it is time.
Each day that passes brings us one day nearer. In the pine trees, the juncos are flickering in and out, their black and white tails flickering in the sunlight. They twitter and chirp among themselves, singing a hopeful, cheerful winter song.
The blue jays visit our birdfeeder regularly, where we try to keep a supply of seed for our feathered friends. They are noisy and quarrelsome, and entirely lacking in manners. Many cardinals join them, while the tiny juncos wait patiently for their turn. It would be a less cheerful world without our beautiful birds, and I am so thankful that our Father included them when He created all things well.
January is usually our coldest winter month, but this year it has been quite mild and hardly any snow. It makes a person think of spring, and now the seed catalogs are arriving. Their brightly colored illustrations and mouth-watering descriptions bring hope and anticipation for the coming spring.
•••
Last year’s garden was pretty much of a failure, due to so much rain. Never mind the tomato seeds you ordered last year and described in such vivid terms as “one tomato will fill a quart jar” turned out to be little runts. There is still hope that your garden will turn out to be the best yet.
Oh, the gardens that are planned and planted in the mind in January! Long rows of green beans (weed free, of course) flourishing in the sun, and tall rows of sweet yellow corn and juicy ripe tomatoes just begging to be picked.
We can just see how it will be. Think of the flowerbeds that we are going to plant and take such good care of — it seems that we can hardly wait until planting time.
Maybe we should set out some fruit trees this spring. Listen to this — “Enjoy bountiful crops of your favorite Stark Brothers apples year after year!” And look at those juicy red cherries! Oh, these seed catalogs are so encouraging in the month of January! Let the temperatures fall, and the snowflakes fly (and they surely will), and we have had a foretaste of spring.
Criss and I were discussing the future, and what it might have in store for us, and we have no way of knowing. We do know that we are in the winter of our life, and time is running out. Time could be running out for all of us, as it seems the Bible is rapidly becoming fulfilled, and our Savior will be returning for His people. The only thing that we can do is be ready for Him.
This I know
I do not know what next may come
Across my pilgrim way:
I do not know tomorrow’s road.
Nor see beyond today.
But this I know — my Savior knows
The path I cannot see:
And I can trust His wounded hand
To guide and care for me,
I do not know what may befall,
Of sunshine or of rain:
I do not know what may be mine,
O pleasure and of pain:
But this I know — my Savior knows,
And whatsoe’er it be,
Still I can trust His love to give
What will be best for me.
I do not know what may await
Or what the morrow brings:
But with the glad salute of faith,
I hail its opening wings:
For this I know — that in my Lord
Shall all my needs be met:
And I can trust the heart of Him
Who has not failed me yet.